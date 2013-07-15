Move Over Skinnies! Celebrities Love Wide-Leg Pants

Splash News; NPG; Getty Images (2)
Andrea Cheng
Jul 15, 2013 @ 5:15 pm

Is the end of squeezing into spandex-tight jeans nearing? It's not entirely over, but there is a shift happening. Stars including Milla Jovovich (in Giorgio Armani), Solange Knowles (in Roberto Cavalli), Nicole Richie (in Balmain) and Elizabeth Olsen (in The Row) have adopted a more comfortable (read: roomier) alternative to too-tight skinnies with wide-leg pants. Ever since designers like Chloe and Proenza Schouler sent the wide-leg silhouette down the runway last year, the relaxed fit has become popular both on and off the red carpet. To find the right one for you, look for a pair that sits easily at the hips. The hem should skim the ground, revealing just the tips of your shoes (this may require alterations). Team a tee with a linen fabric for a casual weekend brunch look or don a blouse and blazer with a silk or satin pair for a dressier occasion. Click through to see more celebs taking the trend in stride. Tell us: Would you wear the look?

1 of 8 NATIONAL PHOTO GROUP

Nicole Richie

Expertly mix prints, like Richie who paired a burgundy checkered-and-floral print top with striped Balmain pants.
2 of 8 AFP PHOTO MARTIN BUREAUMARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

Lawrence posed in a belly-baring crop top and billowy pants from Christian Dior.
3 of 8 Cousart/JFXimages/WENN

Anne Hathaway

Hathaway went the casual route, pairing her relaxed billowy trousers with a striped red tee.
4 of 8 Splash News and Pictures

Elizabeth Olsen

The younger Olsen, clad in all-black pieces by The Row, struck a sophisticated note.
5 of 8 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Milla Jovovich

Jovovich knows what flatters her legs best. She styled her wide-leg Giorgio Armani pants with a jade cropped jacket and a statement layered necklace.
6 of 8 Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Solange Knowles

Knowles chose a printed blazer and wide-leg pants by Roberto Cavalli.
7 of 8 AKM-GSI

Eva Longoria

Longoria stepped off a plane wearing comfy wide-leg khakis with a fedora, white top, cardigan and strappy heels.
8 of 8 XposurePhotos

Gwen Stefani

Stefani stepped out wearing pair of slouchy pants, a loose fitted top and gladiator sandals.

