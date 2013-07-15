Move Over Skinnies! Celebrities Love Wide-Leg Pants

Is the end of squeezing into spandex-tight jeans nearing? It's not entirely over, but there is a shift happening. Stars including Milla Jovovich (in Giorgio Armani), Solange Knowles (in Roberto Cavalli), Nicole Richie (in Balmain) and Elizabeth Olsen (in The Row) have adopted a more comfortable (read: roomier) alternative to too-tight skinnies with wide-leg pants. Ever since designers like Chloe and Proenza Schouler sent the wide-leg silhouette down the runway last year, the relaxed fit has become popular both on and off the red carpet. To find the right one for you, look for a pair that sits easily at the hips. The hem should skim the ground, revealing just the tips of your shoes (this may require alterations). Team a tee with a linen fabric for a casual weekend brunch look or don a blouse and blazer with a silk or satin pair for a dressier occasion. Click through to see more celebs taking the trend in stride. Tell us: Would you wear the look?

