So Many Celebrities Have Been Wearing Suits Lately — Here's How to Shop the Trend

Suits have never gone out of style, but I think the current fixation on them comes from some concurrent things. Life in the United States is approaching some type of new normal where many non-essentials workers are heading back into the office for the first time in years. Many of us have spent the last two years in (loungewear) suits, and to go from getting dressed once a week to potentially five days a week is daunting. A suit is a very quick and chic solution.