So Many Celebrities Have Been Wearing Suits Lately — Here's How to Shop the Trend
Awards shows and press tours are back with a vengeance after being sidelined during the earlier stages of COVID-19. We went from watching talk show hosts have virtual guests to watching people at the Oscars… uh, interacting with each other in real time.
With the theater of the public eye back, fashion trends are forming at blinding speed. It's hard to grasp just one look before getting hit by another revived Y2K trend, but one that is too big to miss is the return of the suit.
I have a forever fondness of when traditionally men's silhouettes are brought outside of the rigid gender spectrum. I mean, how did it end up being that a man wearing the same suit three to five days a week is perceived as professional, but a woman occasionally wearing a suit is tied to specific connotations?
That is a topic for a thesis I don't have the time to write, but in the meantime, I will just say that women have recently been wearing the crap out of suits at any given venue or event. Kristen Stewart wore a short-shorts suit to the Oscars, Bella Hadid seems to have a closet full of suits, and even Euphoria stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney have embraced the trend — the style is literally everywhere.
Suits have never gone out of style, but I think the current fixation on them comes from some concurrent things. Life in the United States is approaching some type of new normal where many non-essentials workers are heading back into the office for the first time in years. Many of us have spent the last two years in (loungewear) suits, and to go from getting dressed once a week to potentially five days a week is daunting. A suit is a very quick and chic solution.
The two- (or sometimes three-) piece look also creates an air of mystery: Am I a successful, level-headed businesswoman channeling confidence through her outfit, or have I forgotten what a 27-year-old human is supposed to wear? Am I a breath of decisiveness and sensibility, or did I forget laundry day should be more than once a month? Am I literally the essence of Julia Roberts in the '80s, or have I forgotten the time management skills necessary to get ready in time for work? A suit never tells.
Below are seven celebrities clad in the powerful look, as well as some more reasonable ways to channel the vibe for yourself without spending thousands of dollars. Keep scrolling to shop the Hollywood-approved suit trend for spring.
Sydney Sweeney
In this photo from 2020, Sydney Sweeney is wearing a three-piece tweed suit from Balmain (which, it appears, is no longer sold). The skirt suit is clearly a go-to style in the actress' wardrobe; she was recently seen in New York City in a similar outfit from Miu Miu. The exact pastel pink outfit she wore last month includes the Single-Breasted Sequined Gingham Check Jacket and Gingham Check Skirt, which are $4,000 and $1,850, respectively.
For a (much) more affordable option, I would recommend the Bonnie Cropped Blazer and Bonnie Mini Skirt, both on sale from For Love and Lemons. I actually own this set and can tell you I never receive more compliments — or feel the desire to take more photos of myself — than I do while wearing it.
For Love and Lemons Bonnie Cropped Blazer
Shop now: $148; forloveandlemons.com
For Love and Lemons Bonnie Mini Skirt
Shop now: $125; forloveandlemons.com
Zendaya
While promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home, Zendaya wore a glimmering, embellished blazer dress from Alexander McQueen. The Spring/Summer 2022 collection is not yet available to shop, but for what I assume is at least $10,000 less (!), you can get this chic and minimal Lilysilk Dress. It is sequin-less, but you can bring your own personal flair by adorning it with vintage appliques, brooches, and pins.
Lilysilk Timeless Silk Lined Dress Blazer
Shop now: $170; lilysilk.com
Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough is truly embracing the vibe of spring flowers with this sunny pastel yellow suit from St. John, though the two pieces will together run you around $4,000. To recreate the look, try pairing Banana Republic's Sculpted Wool Blazer and Wide-Leg Wool Pants in the bright yellow color.
Banana Republic Sculpted Wool Blazer
Shop now: $209; bananarepublic.gap.com
Banana Republic Wide-Leg Wool Pants
Shop now: $109; bananarepublic.gap.com
Madison Beer
For her appearance at Vanity Fair's 2022 Young Hollywood Party, Madison Beer wore a three-piece, double-breasted suit from luxury Italian brand Etro. A chic, not-$4,000 way to channel the look: this similar Double-Breasted Suit Blazer and these Wide-Leg Suit Pants from Mango.
Mango Double-Breasted Suit Blazer
Shop now: $130; shop.mango.com
Mango Wide-Leg Suit Pants
Shop now: $80; shop.mango.com
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid could single-handedly keep the suit industry in business. The supermodel has worn many suits from various designers; one of her go-to brands is Ushatáva, a burgeoning women-designed Russian brand. Short suits have become a mainstay of Hadid's street style wardrobe, and Something Navy's Cropped Blazer and Pleated Shorts will do the trick, affordably.
Something Navy Cropped Blazer
Shop now: $150; somethingnavy.com
Something Navy Pleated Shorts
Shop now: $90; somethingnavy.com
Amanda Seyfried
The actress visited Good Morning America last month to discuss her buzzworthy role as Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout while wearing a pastel pink plaid/tartan suit from Paul & Joe according to a social media post from the brand. Between the bright colors and the print, it's quite a daring look. For something more pared-down, I'd direct you to Everlane's Italian Wool Blazer and Italian Wool Pants in dusty blue, the latter of which is on sale for under $100. If you are feeling adventurous, however, there's also this River Island Green Checked Boucle Double-Breasted Blazer and Mini Skirt to take it up a notch.
Everlane '80s Italian Wool Blazer
Shop now: $228; everlane.com
Everlane '80s Italian Wool Pants
Shop now: $96 (Originally $126); everlane.com
River Island Green Checked Boucle Double-Breasted Blazer
Shop now: $148; riverisland.com
River Island Green Checked Boucle Mini Skirt
Shop now: $67; riverisland.com
Alessandra Ambrósio
While out in Mexico City, recent Skims campaign star Alessandra Ambrósio wore a rich velvet red blazer and pants suit from Gucci that costs upwards of $4,500. If the price of that precise suit is out of the question, you can cop this relaxed-fit option in the same velvety texture for just $66 on Amazon, or just the blazer with this single-button version from Frame.
AK Beauty Women's Red Velvet Suit
Shop now: $66; amazon.com
Frame Velvet Single-Button Blazer
Shop now: $251 (Originally $628); bergdorfgoodman.com