We Definitely Noticed a Western Theme at Coachella This Year

By Samantha Sutton
Updated: Apr 15, 2019 @ 6:45 pm
The first weekend of Coachella has come and gone, and while we’ll likely be talking about the performances for years to come (Ariana Grande brought out 'NSYNC?! Whaaaat?!), we can’t forget about the celebrity outfits. After all, fashion is a major part of the music festival, too, and for us non-famous folks, these looks can provide outfit inspiration as we head into warmer weather.

Like most years, the overall theme was much of the same, with ensembles ranging from whoa to completely wearable. Of course, all the classic desert dancing staples were still there — denim, fringe, sheer materials, etc. — but thrown into the mix were tie-dye pieces, matching sets, and even some western influence. Plus, we can't ignore the fact that the '90s are still going strong, especially among the model crew (we're looking at you, Kaia Gerber).

It's also worth pointing out that at times, stars opted for something simple, such as a sundress, only to give it some oomph with layered necklaces or combat boots.

Click through to see all of the standout looks we spotted over the 3-day event, as we gear up for weekend number two.

Kaia Gerber

Jeans and a tank looked anything but boring on Kaia, who paired baggy pants with a tight, square-neck top, thus creating a ‘90s-inspired look.
Kendall Jenner

The model stopped by Revolve Festival in a blue off-the-shoulder dress and green boots, but the highlight of her look were those long printed gloves.

Kendall Jenner

Later on, the model gave us western vibes with her cowboy boots and leather pants.
Cardi B

The rapper looked cool and colorful when she stepped out in a cape-like jacket and pink sneakers.

Kylie Jenner

Double denim, a bucket hat — this Coachella outfit was quite the throwback.

Gigi Hadid

Save for the crop top, we wouldn't be too shocked to see someone wearing Gigi's beige ensemble at the office. Very business-casual-meets-cool!
Selena Gomez

Selena posted her Coachella outfit on Instagram, showing off her sheer, ruffled dress and layered necklaces. (Plus, check out that crimped hair!)

Paris Jackson

Paris mastered classic desert dancing style with her fringed vest, round sunglasses, and wide-brimmed hat.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emrata turned her matching polka dot set casual with the help of some Nike sneakers.
Janelle Monáe

The star went with a printed look and stuck to her signature style, finishing things off with a hat.

Alessandra Ambrosio

The Coachella pro skipped fringe and cutoffs this time around, going with a fuzzy pink jacket and metallic pants instead.

Billie Eilish

One word to describe this combination of neon pieces, logo mania, and fuzzy pants? Fun!
Gigi Hadid

Gigi hopped on board the tie-dye trend thanks to her vest, and made sure to add a bunch of colorful necklaces to complete her look.

Gigi Hadid

The model munched on McDonald's french fries in another tie-dye look, this time pairing a dress with combat boots.

Hailey Bieber

The model gave her Levi's denim a sexy twist with a lacy corset top, Jennifer Fisher hoops, and a Jack Vartanian chain necklace.
Halsey

Halsey also went with a tie-dye look, and we really appreciate the fact that her shoelaces matched her shades.

Kaia Gerber

A Canadian tuxedo becomes even cooler when the jacket is cropped and shoe choice is pair of black, western-like boots.

Kiernan Shipka

At H&M's Coachella bash, the actress kept things sweet and simple in a blue sundress and espadrille sneakers.
Normani

The singer went with a neon, see-through, mesh-like, collared dress, which was styled with white sneakers.

Shanina Shaik

Shanina paired her floral mini dress with Doc Martens to make things more casual, and, of course, added another festival staple: tiny sunglasses.

Shay Mitchell

The actress partied at Revolve Fest in a fringed, crocheted dress, black boots, and an embellished belt.
Kate Bosworth

Kate's all-white look got a pop of something extra when she added some platform slides.

Rowan Blanchard

While Rowan's ruffled top and clear yellow belt caught our eye at first, it was impossible to miss her pink and purple shoes.

Paris Hilton

Despite her semi-sheer dress, it was Paris' accessories — like those embellished sunglasses and her cat ears — that made us do a double-take.
Ashlee Simpson

The singer showed up to Levi's Neon Carnival in an oversized fuchsia sweater dress, chain necklaces, and a pair of hoops.

Winnie Harlow

Not only did Winnie's pink, feathered duster match her pants, it also matched her hair.

Joan Smalls

The model was the epitome of cool while attending the Revolve party in her denim skirt and sneakers.
