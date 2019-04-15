We Definitely Noticed a Western Theme at Coachella This Year

The first weekend of Coachella has come and gone, and while we’ll likely be talking about the performances for years to come (Ariana Grande brought out 'NSYNC?! Whaaaat?!), we can’t forget about the celebrity outfits. After all, fashion is a major part of the music festival, too, and for us non-famous folks, these looks can provide outfit inspiration as we head into warmer weather.

Like most years, the overall theme was much of the same, with ensembles ranging from whoa to completely wearable. Of course, all the classic desert dancing staples were still there — denim, fringe, sheer materials, etc. — but thrown into the mix were tie-dye pieces, matching sets, and even some western influence. Plus, we can't ignore the fact that the '90s are still going strong, especially among the model crew (we're looking at you, Kaia Gerber).

It's also worth pointing out that at times, stars opted for something simple, such as a sundress, only to give it some oomph with layered necklaces or combat boots.

Click through to see all of the standout looks we spotted over the 3-day event, as we gear up for weekend number two.