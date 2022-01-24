Beyoncé, Bella Hadid, Diana Ross, and Others Mourn Thierry Mugler's Death

Fashion legend and designer Manfred Thierry Mugler died on Sunday at the age of 73.

Mugler's team announced the sad news on his personal Instagram account alongside a black square. The caption read, "We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace." His cause of death is currently unknown.

Devastated by his passing, Mugler's famous friends, clients, and fans paid tribute to the industry icon. "Nonononono😔," Bella Hadid wrote in the comments section. "I cannot believe this is true sending love to you all. Thierry was a force of creativity and kindness," Georgia May Jagger commented. Kylie Minogue added, "Deepest condolences 💔 A true visionary. Thank you for your art Manfred."

Beyoncé, whose costumes for her 2009 I Am… tour were designed by Mugler, shared her condolences on her website. "Rest In Peace Thierry Mugler," she wrote alongside a portrait of the French visionary, and below, she added a collage of the custom Mugler looks she's worn over the years — including a jewel-encrusted corset and a gold armor bodysuit.

Diana Ross tweeted a throwback photo of the pair and wrote, "I will miss you Thierry Mugler this was a wonderful time in our lives."

On her Instagram Story, Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo of her and her sisters posing in black and white Mugler designs. "ALL IN MUGLER 💔," she captioned the family snapshot. Meanwhile, Irina Shayk posted a carousel of images of herself and Mugler together on Instagram, writing: "Gone to soon 💔💔💔 God of fashion .. a rarely REAL, kindness , sweetest .. u ll be always missed by your Russian… 😔😔😔😔 @manfredthierrymugler 🙏."

Kim Kardashian also posted a tribute to the designer. The two worked together for multiple unforgettable looks and Mugler himself considered her a muse. In her note, she mentioned that the two had planned on continuing their relationship.

"Manfred Thierry Mugler 💔 My heart breaks. There's no one like you! Your vision, your transformations, your magic! I am so honored to have known you, spent time with you and be a muse for you. There was so much more for you to show the world and that we had planned to do together, but you already gave us so much. I will never forget our time together around the world and learning from the master himself on what couture really meant!" she wrote. "You always said beauty will save the world - and you really believed it was a better place because of the beauty all around! Thank you for the beauty. I love you so much. My condolences go to Manfred's family, friends, JB and his incredible team - and everyone who loved him and who's lives he has touched."