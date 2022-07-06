The Sunglasses Brand Celebrities in Their 40s and 50s Constantly Wear Is on Major Sale at Amazon

J.Lo, Jennifer Aniston, and Kate Middleton are some of the fiercest loyalists.

By
Laura Reilly
Laura Reilly is a writer and editor with over six years of experience covering fashion and beauty shopping news. She has written for InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, People, Thrillist, Nylon, and more. She also publishes a weekly shopping newsletter, Magasin, which highlights the top news, sales, and goings-on when it comes to buying clothes online.  

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 6, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Photo: Getty Images

If, in a word-association game, you had to name a sunglasses brand, you'd probably say Ray-Ban. The most sunglass-y of all sunglass labels, the Ray-Ban name has been synonymous with "cool" spanning the better part of a century, its on-screen scenes with James Dean and Audrey Hepburn forever knitting fashion's bleeding edge into its DNA.

Frankly, not much has been able to affect the brand's status over all these decades since it became a Hollywood darling back in the '50s. As the culture shifted, so did Ray-Ban, aligning itself with the revolutionaries of the '60s, the nightlife scene of the '70s, and the technological explosion of the '80s.

Despite a brief lull in the '90s, when ultra-sporty wraparound styles and tiny Matrix-inspired lenses captured the public's imagination, the prescient 'It' girls of the aughts promptly brought Ray-Ban's beloved Wayfarer back into the limelight. Chloë Sevigny and Mary-Kate Olsen, among others, lit a fire under the ass of every sunglasses-wearer in America, reminding them just exactly how necessary the brand's frames are in any serious fashion person's collection.

The Wayfarer, a best-seller since its invention in 1952, is one of Ray-Ban's most iconic silhouettes, having been worn by movie legends John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd in The Blues Brothers, Tom Cruise in Risky Business, and Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones in Men in Black. But rather than remain a purely cinematic sensation, the style bridged the gap, finding loyal wearers in Madonna, Debbie Harry, even Anna Wintour.

Present day, the Wayfarer style is especially popular among established A-listers in their 40s and 50s. Reese Witherspoon, Kate Middleton, and Nicole Richie can be counted on to wear them on any given sunny day, as can Britney Spears, Rachel Bilson, and Kate Hudson.

The Aviator frames — which, having been introduced in 1937, are even older than the Wayfarers — also continue to hog the attention of celebs. Jennifer Lopez is enormously loyal to the style, wearing various versions more times than we can count just this year alone. She's joined by Jessica Alba, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Gwyneth Paltrow, all also in their 40s or beyond.

Although Ray-Ban's blocky Wayfarers and historic Aviator sunglasses are the brand's most instantly recognizable, other celebs in the same age range also gravitate to some lesser-known styles. Kate Moss goes for the Nina cat-eye shape, Jennifer Aniston has worn the Aviator style with untinted lenses, and Jenna Dewan is a fan of the Clubmaster frames.

Across the board, it certainly does seem like celebrities with a more developed sense of personal style have no problem finding a Ray-Ban silhouette they love and wear all the time. Given the long list of high-profile cosigns, it's nothing short of a miracle that a bunch of Ray-Ban sunglasses are on sale at Amazon right now, merely days before its massive Prime Day sale is scheduled to launch July 12.

It's unclear whether these deals will be available throughout next week's two-day sale event, so we're advising readers to take advantage of the savings while they can. Below, shop the best on-sale Ray-Ban sunglasses, popular for nearly a century and guaranteed to be loved for at least a century more.

Ray-Ban RB2132 New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses

Ray-Ban sunglasses
Courtesy
Ray-Ban RB2132 New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses

Shop now: $171 (Originally $201); amazon.com

Ray-Ban Rb3044 Aviator Small Metal Sunglasses

Ray-Ban sunglasses
Courtesy
Ray-Ban Rb3044 Aviator Small Metal Sunglasses

Shop now: $138 (Originally $163); amazon.com

Ray-Ban Rb3539 Erika Metal Round Sunglasses

Ray-Ban sunglasses
Courtesy
Ray-Ban Rb3539 Erika Metal Round Sunglasses

Shop now: $145 (Originally $175); amazon.com

Ray-Ban Rb4184 Square Sunglasses

Ray-Ban sunglasses
Courtesy
Ray-Ban Rb4184 Square Sunglasses

Shop now: $103 (Originally $151); amazon.com

Ray-Ban Rb4306 Hexagonal Sunglasses

Ray-Ban sunglasses
Courtesy
Ray-Ban Rb4306 Hexagonal Sunglasses

Shop now: $156 (Originally $186); amazon.com

Ray-Ban Rb4122 Rectangular Sunglasses

Ray-Ban sunglasses
Courtesy
Ray-Ban Rb4122 Rectangular Sunglasses

Shop now: $100 (Originally $141); amazon.com

Ray-Ban Highstreet RB 4216 Sunglasses

Ray-Ban sunglasses
Courtesy
Ray-Ban Highstreet RB 4216 Sunglasses

Shop now: $87 (Originally $118); amazon.com

Ray-Ban Rb4380nf Blaze Asian Fit Round Sunglasses

Ray-Ban sunglasses
Courtesy
Ray-Ban Rb4380nf Blaze Asian Fit Round Sunglasses

Shop now: $93 (Originally $165); amazon.com

