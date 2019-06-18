The Post-Breakup Jumpsuit Is the "I'm Fine" Outfit of the Summer

Image zoom W Blanco / BACKGRID

There's no right way to deal with a breakup. For some of us, it's all about staying in sweats, crying our eyes out, and eat a ton of junk food. For others, it's an opportunity to make plans and head out to celebrate that newly single status. And while the latter used to call for a sexy, slinky something, these days, it's all about the post-breakup jumpsuit. At least, according to Irina Shayk, Khloé Kardashian, and (possibly) Dakota Johnson, who is rumored to have recently split with Chris Martin.

This easy outfit option makes a ton of sense, too, mostly because it's so versatile. Are you too busy reflecting and hurting to care about clothing? Your jumpsuit has you covered. Do you want to give off a powerful, "I'm fine" vibe, and make sure your daytime look still works for a night out? A jumpsuit — with heels — is perfect. Some are more loose and casual, like Shayk's and Johnson's, while others help show off every curve, like Kardashian's sparkly something.

Of course, you don't need to be going through a romantic split in order to partake in this trend. It also works for professional splits, overall crappy days, and happy (and slightly chilly) ones, too.

Image zoom BG004/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Like Johnson, Shayk kept things minimal, but instead of finishing off her look with sneakers, she decided to pair her jumpsuit with boots, giving it a badass vibe.

Image zoom khloekardashian/Instagram

Kardashian chose to go the tight and statement-making route with her bedazzled option. It's a bit daring, but it's definitely sexy!