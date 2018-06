Celebrity Party Planner Mindy Weiss's Top 13 Wedding Trends for 2013

Mindy Weiss has planned the weddings of mega stars like Fergie and Josh Duhamel, Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden, and Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale-just to name a few! And now, she’s sharing her wedding wisdom with you. We caught up with the star wedding planner at Perfect Circle Jewelry Insurance ’s wedding trend lunch to get the inside scoop. Keep reading to get Weiss’s top 13 tips for styling your big day in 2013.