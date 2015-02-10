Celebrity Party Planner Mindy Weiss's Top 13 Wedding Trends for 2013

Meet Mindy Weiss
Mindy Weiss has planned the weddings of mega stars like Fergie and Josh Duhamel, Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden, and Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale-just to name a few! And now, she’s sharing her wedding wisdom with you. We caught up with the star wedding planner at Perfect Circle Jewelry Insurance’s wedding trend lunch to get the inside scoop. Keep reading to get Weiss’s top 13 tips for styling your big day in 2013.
Add a Little Cream to Your Green
For 2013, it’s all about creams and greens, like pistachio-colored bridesmaids dresses, she says.
What Women Want
Jenny Packham, Carolina Herrera and Monique Lhuillier are current favorites among brides, Weiss says.
Keep It Clean
Your actual invitation should be a classic beauty that you’ll want to keep and frame. “If you are going to do a gimmick, do it in the save-the-date or website,” she says.
Embrace Lace
Weiss says she’s seeing the delicate fabric pop up everywhere, from draping a tent in lace to lace shades for chandeliers.
How to Top Your Table
The use of rustic wooden tables at weddings isn’t going anywhere, she says, so if that’s your preferred table style, you can feel confident that you’re making an on-trend choice. If you’re using linens, use the venue’s and rent napkins in your wedding colors. Either way, start your guests’ night off right by placing chocolates on each table after cocktail hour.
Keep Centerpieces Short
Weiss recommends keeping centerpieces low so that people can have intimate conversations.
Incorporate Social Media
More and more brides and grooms are creating custom hashtags for their wedding, and asking guests to use it anytime they send a tweet or post an Instagram photo of the event. Why? Using a hashtag makes it easier for the bride and groom to see all the moments they may have missed!
Surprise Them With Your Something Blue
At a loss of what to do as your something blue? Use blue polish on your toes, Weiss says, another top trend for 2013.
Jewelry Dos and Don’ts
Weiss says earrings are a definite “do,” as are some bangles on your arm. Her one “don’t”: a necklace, as it can often distract from your dress.
Know When to Change Your Dress
It’s okay to change dresses Weiss says-just not too soon. “For the cake cutting and the father-daughter dance, you must have (the original) on,” she says.
How to Remember a Lost Family Member
Instead of lighting a candle in a lost loved one’s honor, Weiss suggests leaving an open chair for them at the ceremony and/or reception instead.
Serve Cookies for Dessert
Forget cupcakes, forget tables full of candy-cookie tables are now the way to go, she says.
Skip the Champagne
Looking for a way to save some money without sacrificing style? “Don’t do a champagne toast,” Weiss says. “You can save $3,000 by not serving champagne, so don’t!” Most people don’t even grab a glass of the bubbly anyway, she adds.
