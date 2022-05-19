Everyone From Rihanna to Katie Holmes Has Worn This Ridiculous Pants Trend That's Perfect for Summer
In New York the apartments are getting smaller and the pants just keep getting bigger. Now that spring has finally arrived, walk down any street, and you'll see every other person wearing the teeniest of tops with the absolute biggest of pants. But I guess that's what happens when you need some extra space: You might as well get a pair of pants you can live in.
The trend has expanded from NYC fashion girlies to Hollywood, too. Selena Gomez wore extremely wide-leg dark wash jeans with a blazer late last month. Katie Holmes styled sweater sleeves (essentially a sweater without the sweater) with wide-leg Margiela balloon pants while out for a walk in New York. Big pants have even become a staple in Rihanna's iconic pregnancy wardrobe, and she wore a denim pair to accentuate her belly bump back in February. Naturally, Bella Hadid has been living in parachute cargo pants for weeks, and now Hailey Bieber is on the wave, having worn oversized cargo pants the other night in Los Angeles and at Coachella.
The trend feels extremely 'Y2K boy bands in their prime,' and Lance Bass would be proud. Instead of styling the oversized baggy look with oversized mesh jerseys, supermodels are opting for sexy little tops and tanks. You can truly wear the pants with anything and be extremely cozy while you do it. They're essentially the antithesis of skinny jeans, which is probably why they're extremely hot right now.
Bottega Veneta has a pair retailing for $1,200, and Stella McCartney has a pair in pastel green for just under $2,000. The trend, though, is typically far from expensive, with Urban Outfitters offering up a pair that's bound to sell out for under $75. Alo Yoga knew what it was doing when it released a pair called the 'It' Girl Pant. It's obvious a trend is big (in this case literally) when every designer and retailer has their own take for sale.
Big, loose pants are perfect for the vegan who wakes up at 7 a.m. to do yoga outside, and naturally Free People has a handful of pairs for under $125. On the other extreme, for the girl who looks like she works at an art gallery but probably doesn't, there's an over-the-top pair covered in psychedelic orange swirls by Collina Strada. In short, there's no one who wouldn't look good and feel good in a pair of very, very big pants. Your Hot Girl Summer uniform has arrived, and it's truly never been easier.
Shop the celeb-loved parachute pants trend below.
BDG Urban Outfitters Baggy Cotton Cargo Pants
Shop now: $74; nordstrom.com
By.Dylan Bennett Cargo Joggers
Shop now: $140; nordstrom.com
Madewell Lightspun Cotton Pull-On Balloon Pants
Shop now: $65; nordstrom.com
FP Movement by Free People Mesmerize Me Solid Pants
Shop now: $108; freepeople.com
Alo Yoga 'It' Girl Pant
Shop now: $114; aloyoga.com
FP Movement by Free People Off the Record Pants
Shop now: $98; freepeople.com
Dion Lee Rope Trim Cotton Blend Cargo Pants
Shop now: $650; nordstrom.com
Pleats Please Issey Miyake Pleated High Waist Denim Balloon Pants
Shop now: $610; nordstrom.com
Collina Strada Printed Wide Leg Cargo Pants
Shop now: $425; nordstrom.com
Stella McCartney Translucent Parachute Trousers
Shop now: $1,950; nordstrom.com
Bottega Veneta Cotton Blend Parachute Pants
Shop now: $1,200; nordstrom.com