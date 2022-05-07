Blake Lively, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Jennifer Lopez Have All Worn This $49 All-in-One Outfit Trend

I have a complicated relationship with overalls. At one point in life I thought they were the absolute peak of fashion, and in high school, I owned a short pair that I wore with all of my favorite Juicy Couture and crystal Bebe tops (naturally). I vividly remember walking down the hall with the boy I had a crush on, who is currently my boyfriend, and pointing out a pair of overalls someone was wearing to say how much I loved them — while I was wearing my favorite pair. "Oh, I don't get overalls" was his reply. I might as well have gone back home and burned the pair I was wearing, that's how fast I got rid of them.