Blake Lively, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Jennifer Lopez Have All Worn This $49 All-in-One Outfit Trend
I have a complicated relationship with overalls. At one point in life I thought they were the absolute peak of fashion, and in high school, I owned a short pair that I wore with all of my favorite Juicy Couture and crystal Bebe tops (naturally). I vividly remember walking down the hall with the boy I had a crush on, who is currently my boyfriend, and pointing out a pair of overalls someone was wearing to say how much I loved them — while I was wearing my favorite pair. "Oh, I don't get overalls" was his reply. I might as well have gone back home and burned the pair I was wearing, that's how fast I got rid of them.
Considering we've now been dating for over a decade, I can look back and say we've gotten over that rough patch and he's since explained that he hadn't realized I was wearing overalls. He is still very much the most oblivious person I've ever met over a decade later, so I do believe him. But that still doesn't change the fact that I never considered wearing another pair of overalls since that day — until recently.
The reason for the change in heart had nothing to do with my boyfriend or his inability to understand the range of overalls and the beauty of a one-piece outfit. It actually had to do with Blake Lively, who ironically enough, was my style icon all throughout high school thanks to Serena Van Der Woodsen's iconic wardrobe on Gossip Girl. Lively recently wore a pair of Reformation's popular Milo utility overalls and accessorized them with a classic Chanel-19 tweed bag, as she does. She looked so good, I found myself digging for a pair of Reformation overalls shortly after.
I then realized that overalls have been quietly picking up in popularity among Hollywood. Sarah Jessica Parker wore a vintage pair by Gap with platform heels, Sophie Turner wore a pair with Simon Miller thong sandals in Miami, Jennifer Lopez wore a white pair in Spain while on a date with Ben Affleck, and Irina Shayk wore a pair of Chrome Hearts overalls to the Fenty Show back in September. The appeal of a pair of overalls for celebrities feels obvious: it's a one-step outfit you can throw on when you don't have the time to put together something more complicated on a busy day. Shayk proves you don't even have to wear a shirt underneath if you don't want to, where as Parker and Lively demonstrate how to dress up a pair with some statement pieces. WIth some overalls costing as little as $49 at Nordstrom, it feels like a celeb-approved trend that's easy to wear and worth adding to your wardrobe ASAP.
Plus, I can confirm that even if your partner isn't sure how they feel about overalls, they'll come around to the look eventually. The other day while on a date with my boyfriend, I wore a pair of old Topshop overalls I bought in London years ago and he immediately complimented my look. "I was totally wrong," he said, to which we both laughed. And now overalls are something he very much gets.
Shop the newest Hollywood trend that makes an easy one-and-done outfit, below.
