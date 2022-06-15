Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing Monochrome Outfits — Here Are 4 Ways to Shop the Summer Trend

One of the defining trends of this spring season was the revival of the two- or three-piece suit. Celebrities like Sydney Sweeney, Kate Middleton, and Amanda Seyfried, among others, were seen wearing the sophisticated style. Summer's version of the trend is monochrome outfits, which can be done with lighter, thinner fabrics and fewer layers.

Vanessa Hudgens has spent the start of summer cycling through several pink, blue, and yellow outfits, while Jennifer Lopez's activewear has solidly conformed to the trend, and the Kardashians have, of course, worn the style, too.

But monochrome dressing can be daunting, having to find different shades of the same color or exact color matches for several pieces. But there are a few ways to make this style shoppable, even without a personal stylist.

First, and maybe most obviously, have a color in mind before setting off on your digital shopping journey. Many websites have an ability to filter by color, which will make honing in on your options much easier and less overwhelming. If picking perfectly matching or complimentary shades across retailers stresses you out, focus on one retailer — often you'll find a bunch of items in the exact same one.

Below are four celebrities exemplifying different ways to channel the trend. I've gone ahead and given you some outfits; use them as jumping off points to experiment with summer's monochrome trend.

Start With a Matching Set

A solid color matching set is like a starter kit for monochrome dressing. It eliminates the struggle of finding complementary or exact shades. You can start with a two- or three-piece outfit, just like Vanessa Hudgens, and build onto it with shoes and accessories.

Reformation Beatrice Silk Two-Piece

Shop now: $298; thereformation.com

Abercrombie & Fitch Towel Terry Button-Through Shirt

Shop now: $55; abercrombie.com

Abercrombie & Fitch Towel Terry Dolphin-Hem Shorts

Shop now: $30 (Originally $40); abercrombie.com

Steve Madden Claudette Periwinkle Sandal

Shop now: $50 (Originally $80); stevemadden.com

Jw Pei Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag

Shop now: $68 (Originally $80); amazon.com

Mix Textures

Khloé Kardashian combined two trends in this outfit. The first is hot pink, which feels like the unexpected color of summer 2022, as seen on celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens (several times), her sister Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox, and more.

Khloé went with different shades of pink in different textures. The exact bodysuit she wore is a Skims high-neck number in the shade neon orchid, which is currently sold out (unsurprisingly). If you don't want to wait out a restock, there are similar options in stock at Free People and Amazon. The good news is that the exact pants Khloé wore are from Good American — and they're still in stock in most sizes.

Free People Keep It Sleek Bodysuit

Shop now: $58; freepeople.com

Mangopop Round-Neck Short-Sleeve Bodysuit

Shop now: $19; amazon.com

Good American Good Iconic Metallic Pants

Shop now: $195; goodamerican.com

Throw in a Subtle Print

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez has repeatedly worn monochrome activewear over the past few of weeks. The singer and actress brought a new element to the trend via workout wear, however, she spiced things up by throwing in a subtle print in the selected color.

At least a couple of Lopez's outfits have been from activewear brand Niyama Sol but it's an easy style to recreate from many brands including Beyond Yoga (another one of her go-tos).

Athleta in Motion Seamless Tank

Shop now: $49; athleta.gap.com

Pilcro Cable-Knit Cardigan

Shop now: $90 (Originally $148); anthropologie.com

Beyond Yoga Chai Iris Melt Softmark High-Waisted Midi Legging

Shop now: $99; beyondyoga.com

Stick to Black or White

Getty Images

If you are new to experimenting with the trend or simply color-shy, sticking to full-black or -white is an easy, failsafe option. This summer, I would try the all-white trend, which has been popular with celebrities including Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski.

Madewell Brightside Tank Top

Shop now: $27 with code HEATWAVE (Originally $38); madewell.com

Universal Standard Dawn Linen Hi-Low Tunic

Shop now: $94; universalstandard.com

Cider Pocket Wide-Leg Jeans

Shop now: $38; shopcider.com

Cariuma Off-White Canvas Sneaker

Shop now: $79; cariuma.com