Celebrity Mom's Uniform: Striped Shirts

Jun 25, 2014 @ 10:00 am
celebs in stripes
Naomi Watts
The mother of two was spotted at the airport and was dressed for the casual occasion. Watts worked a striped tee, ankle-length pants, comfy flat sandals, and a fedora-style hat. To keep her look of blended neutrals cohesive, Watts opted for black carry-ons to match her belt.
Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic
celebs in stripes
Jennifer Garner
For a day of shopping in New York City, the actress and mother of three looked street style chic when she stepped out in a bright red-and-black striped top. Garner's neutral accessories (see: her black sunnies, nude cross body bag, and gray flip-flops) completed her look while allowing her printed top to really stand out.
Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto/FilmMagic
celebs in stripes
Miranda Kerr
Supermodel and mother Miranda Kerr showed her love for the pattern when she stepped out wearing a striped top and black skinny jeans. Kerr added an edge to the classic print when she layered it with a fringed moto jacket that she effortlessly draped over her shoulders.
AKM-GSI
celebs in stripes
Jenna Dewan-Tatum
Dewan-Tatum arrived at LAX wearing a skinny-striped top that she paired with cuffed ankle jeans and booties. Our favorite add-on? Dewan-Tatum's cropped trench coat. The two classic styles work perfectly together and give off that chic, on-the-go look.
BJJ/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
celebs in stripes
Heidi Klum
Klum proved that stripes play well with florals. The mother of four took a more dressed up approach to styling her striped top when she paired it with a Dolce & Gabbana floral-printed pencil skirt that hugged her curves in all the right places. To add another unexpected element, Klum carried an ultra bright, neon carryall over her shoulder.
Humberto Carreno/startraksphoto.com
