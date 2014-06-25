Celebrity Mom's Uniform: Striped Shirts

5 of 5 Humberto Carreno/startraksphoto.com

Heidi Klum

Klum proved that stripes play well with florals. The mother of four took a more dressed up approach to styling her striped top when she paired it with a Dolce & Gabbana floral-printed pencil skirt that hugged her curves in all the right places. To add another unexpected element, Klum carried an ultra bright, neon carryall over her shoulder.