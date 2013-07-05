Is Nothing New? The Midriff-Baring Look Then and Now

Is 2013 the year of the crop top? It is shaping up to be. The trend—previously popular among red carpet fixtures and teen pop princesses of the ’90s (like Gwen Stefani and Britney Spears)—is coming back again thanks to gutsy style players like Miley Cyrus and Diane Kruger. We’re seeing a range of ab flashes, from mild (like a shortened top with a high-waisted skirt) to wild (like full-out belly-baring crops with printed pants). And you can get on the spectrum, too, if you so choose. Feel your way around the trend by starting with a cropped top and high-waist bottoms to reveal a sliver of upper abdomen—not too much, but just enough. For more inspiration, click to see celebs working the midriff on and off the red carpet, then and now.

1 of 20 Mirek Towski/DMI/Time Life Pictures/Getty Images

1995: Courteney Cox

The former Friends star flaunted a flat tummy in a tied-up floral top and blue bottoms.
2 of 20 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

1997: Gwen Stefani

Back in the day, Stefani displayed a cropped top and 'do.
3 of 20 Evan Agostini/ImageDirect

2000: Mandy Moore

The sweet pop princess of the 2000s paired a feathery halter with an asymmetrical denim midi skirt.
4 of 20 Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images

2000: Britney Spears

The young Spears put together a sparkly belly button-grazing cami and fur-lined pants.
5 of 20 Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

2000: Christina Aguilera

A baby-blue sequined tiny tank and red patent snakeskin pants was Aguilera’s signature look.
6 of 20 Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

2001: Angelina Jolie

Jolie channeled her inner Lara Croft in a cropped tank and badass leather pants.
7 of 20 Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic

2013: Naomie Harris

Harris flashed a peek of midriff in an Armani ensemble.
8 of 20 Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images

2013: Jennifer Lawrence

A billowy pair of Christian Dior trousers offset a pretty pastel cropped top.
9 of 20 Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic

2013: Miley Cyrus

An Emilio Pucci set exposed glimpses of skin in all the right areas.
10 of 20 AdMedia/Splash News

2013: Rooney Mara

Ruffle detailing on this J.W. Anderson softened this all-black look.
11 of 20 Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

2013: Diane Kruger

Kruger paired her cropped white button-down with a hot-red leather A-line skirt.
12 of 20 Araya Diaz/WireImage

2013: Lake Bell

Bell balanced an exposed midriff with a floral print blouse, tailored shorts and ballet flats.
13 of 20 Ramey Photo

2013: Gwen Stefani

Stefani still rocks the midriff look! Forever a rocker girl, this superstar likes to take the style to the extreme.
14 of 20 Caroline McCredie/WireImage

2013: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Huntington-Whiteley bared her upper abdomen in a white bandeau and ankle-grazing skirt from Calvin Klein Collection.
15 of 20 Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Diane Kruger

Kruger bared her midriff in a cropped top and floral pants at an L.A. Prabal Gurung bash.
16 of 20 Xposurephotos.com

Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens flaunted her abs in a sheer cropped Catherine Malandrino sweater and white Houghton cigarette pants.
17 of 20 AFF-USA.COM

Olivia Wilde

Wilde bared her midriff in a two-piece A.L.C. design: a leather crop top and a red checkered midi skirt.
18 of 20 Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Sony Pictures/AP Images

San Diego

Collins hit up Comic-Con boasting two trends in one look with a printed crop-top and shorts set from Paper London.
19 of 20 Richie Buxo/Splash News

Jennifer Lawrence

Lawrence was at it again, flaunting her bare midriff in a Proenza Schouler ensemble: A printed crop tee and a white A-line skirt.
20 of 20 Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Rooney Mara

Mara flaunted her fab abs in a Calvin Klein Collection set.

