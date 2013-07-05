Is Nothing New? The Midriff-Baring Look Then and Now

Is 2013 the year of the crop top? It is shaping up to be. The trend—previously popular among red carpet fixtures and teen pop princesses of the ’90s (like Gwen Stefani and Britney Spears)—is coming back again thanks to gutsy style players like Miley Cyrus and Diane Kruger. We’re seeing a range of ab flashes, from mild (like a shortened top with a high-waisted skirt) to wild (like full-out belly-baring crops with printed pants). And you can get on the spectrum, too, if you so choose. Feel your way around the trend by starting with a cropped top and high-waist bottoms to reveal a sliver of upper abdomen—not too much, but just enough. For more inspiration, click to see celebs working the midriff on and off the red carpet, then and now.

