Out of all four seasons, summer comes out on top as the hardest to dress for—at least, when it comes to the office, that is. Every morning, we're met with the sartorial torment of piecing together an ensemble that can stand up to sweltering hot temps outside (and subzero drafts inside) and meet the demands of a workplace dress code.

Enter Hollywood A-listers, who know how to look cool in the heat (both temperature- and pressure-wise). We looked to them to give us summer style inspo that will solve all our fashion dilemmas once and for all. Take Taylor Swift for instance—she nailed the ladylike preppy-chic aesthetic with a smart collared shift, color-blocking it with her accessories. Genius? We sure think so.

From matching sets to summertime suits, see all the celebrity-inspired work outfit ideas for one style-packed summer.

PHOTOS: 7 Celebrity-Inspired Summer Outfits to Wear to the Office