Celebrity-Inspired Rings

1 of 38 Courtesy Neil Lane, Giulio Marcocchi/Sipa Press

Nicole Richie

The Inspiration It’s no surprise that this stylish star had a hand in her ring design. “It was fun working with Nicole, I enjoyed her input,” says L.A. jeweler Neil Lane of collaborating with the House of Harlow designer on her 4-carat stunner from Joel Madden. “She wanted something beautiful but different to suit her personality.”



Look for A floating setting