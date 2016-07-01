6 Incredibly Chic Celebrity-Inspired Outfit Ideas for the Fourth of July

We like to keep tabs on the celebrity set for one reason and one reason only: to provide ample style inspiration wherever they go. At the airport? We archive every sighting. On the streets? We have a library of galleries dedicated to off-duty uniforms. After the gym? Anything to prove that stars, they're just like us! On the red carpet? Obviously. It's creepy, yes, but all of this comes in handy when a holiday, like the Fourth of July, is just around the corner and you actually want to look somewhat presentable for whatever social occasion you find yourself in. Perhaps you've outgrown your American flag tee and denim cut-offs, or maybe you have a dressier fête to attend (versus the usual non-event of straight-up boozing that typically commences).

In any case, the answer to this (or any) sartorial dilemma lies in the stars. We went through every single celebrity shot, pap and otherwise, and found six looks that unwittingly capture the spirit of patriotism—perfect for BBQs, boat trips, and firework gazing. The best part? All of them are right on theme without being too literal about it. From Victoria Beckham's color-blocked separates to Kourtney Kardashian's striped off-the-shoulder top, find (and shop!) Americana fashion inspo with these celebrity-approved looks, below.