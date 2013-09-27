6 Celebrity-Inspired Jewelry Trends to Try Now

Andrea Cheng
Sep 27, 2013

Summer 2013 saw a surge in delicate jewelry, from piles of skinny cuffs to stacks of dainty midi rings. But for fall, A-listers are gravitating toward a decidedly eclectic style. Lily Collins delivered a gutsy dose of gilded glamour when she topped off her black separates with a chunky chain, and Jennifer Lopez encircled love around her digits with a sweet scripted ring. With reptilian bracelets, bib collars and more thrown into the mix, there's definitely something to fit every personality. See the six trends for fall and shop them all.

Trend #1: Chunky Chains

Inspired by: Lily Collins. Elevate an ordinary dress with a chunky chain-it’s essentially a statement necklace without the bells and whistles. But if the gold hardware feels too one-note for you, try a two-tone enameled one for that extra oomph. Nasty Gal, $20; nastygal.com.
Trend #2: Statement Studs

Inspired by: Cate Blanchett. As the saying goes: “The whole is greater than the sum of its parts.” And it speaks true to these oversized studs that consist of clusters of intricate details. Dannijo, $220; dannijo.com.
Trend #3: Bib Necklaces

Inspired by: Olivia Palermo. The trendiest way to wear sparkly bib necklaces this fall: Layer them over a buttoned-up button-down to revive the classic staple. Asos, $38; asos.com.
Trend #4: Reptile Bracelets

Inspired by: Julianne Hough. The latest class of animals (think: lizards, alligators and snakes) has slithered its way onto our wrists. Add a bangle to your stack or keep it minimal with a single cuff. ABS, $40; maxandchloe.com.
Trend #5: Scripted Love Rings

Inspired by: Jennifer Lopez. Scripted jewelry was made popular again when Alber Ebaz accessorized his fall/winter 2013 Lanvin looks with loud "happy" "love" and "cool" necklaces. Stay on trend with something more delicate, like a dainty love ring, instead. Meredith Hahn Jamie, $55; maxandchloe.com.
Trend #6: Ring-Bracelet Chain

Inspired by: Rashida Jones. It’s a ring and a bracelet in one piece. Adjoin the two with a sweet and simple gold chain, or step it up a notch and look for ones with charming embellishments. Brooklyn Charm X Urban Renewal, $44; urbanoutfitters.com.
