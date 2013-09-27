6 Celebrity-Inspired Jewelry Trends to Try Now

Summer 2013 saw a surge in delicate jewelry, from piles of skinny cuffs to stacks of dainty midi rings. But for fall, A-listers are gravitating toward a decidedly eclectic style. Lily Collins delivered a gutsy dose of gilded glamour when she topped off her black separates with a chunky chain, and Jennifer Lopez encircled love around her digits with a sweet scripted ring. With reptilian bracelets, bib collars and more thrown into the mix, there's definitely something to fit every personality. See the six trends for fall and shop them all.

MORE:

• The Best Fall Bags, Shoes, Jewelry & More

• On-Trend Outfit-Makers: 30 Accessories Under $150

• Fall 2013 Fashion: 96 Editor-Approved Items