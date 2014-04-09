Celebrity-Inspired Accessories Trend To Try Now: Mirrored Sunglasses

Alexandra DeRosa
Apr 09, 2014 @ 12:20 pm

We first fell in love with mirrored sunglasses when Sarah Jessica Parker wore a pair for the Sex and the City 2 movie poster in 2010. Now, without the slightest sense of surprise, they are everywhere.

Jessica Alba proves that reflective lenses work just as well on the streets of Beverly Hills as they do in Abu Dhabi. The best part about a mirrored pair is that they are equally glam when paired with your fanciest attire or your most casual getup. Either way, these sunnies add interest to any look.

We shopped out the trend and found mirrored lenses in all shapes and sizes—from classic aviators to timeless cat eyes—so needless to say, this trend will C̶a̶r̶r̶i̶e̶ carry on.

Jessica Alba and model Doutzen Kroes found a new way to give their outfits a boost: mirrored lenses that shift in color at every angle. This season, put your basic black shades to rest and shield your eyes with a kaleidoscopic pair.
Fantas Eyes, $22; nordstrom.com
Westward Leaning, $180; westwardleaning.com
Stella McCartney, $250; net-a-porter.com
Le Specs, $70; lespecs.com
Elizabeth and James, $195; bloomingdales.com
Sunski, $48; nordstrom.com

