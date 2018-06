1 of 7 Bauer-Griffin; Splash News

Trend: Bar Necklaces

Consider it a step up from ID tags: The bar necklace can be kept classically plain, engraved for a personal touch, or bejeweled for a megawatt effect. Best of all, it’s versatile enough to be worn with any outfit, from a casual top like Kate Hudson's to posh separates like Rose Byrne's.