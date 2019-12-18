15 Celebrities Weigh in on What to Wear For the Holidays

Image zoom Pierre Suu/GC Images

Sometimes, we're so busy worrying about gift ideas and food that we overlook another key part of the holidays: Um, what the heck do we wear?! Do we go the cozy-cute route and reach for an oversize sweater? Or do we pull out all the stops, showing up in something short, silver, and sequined, just like Charlize Theron? Well, it turns out that this year, celebrities are doing a bit of both.

Over the past few weeks, a handful of stars shared their ideal holiday outfit ideas with InStyle. Whether we tapped them at red-carpet premieres, fashion launches, or seasonal events such as Kohl's New Gifts at Every Turn, the question remained the same, but the answers varied. So what are Katie Holmes, Kaitlyn Dever, Serena Williams, and Selena Gomez wearing to parties and family dinners? Keep reading to find out, and to get inspired about your own look.

Kaitlyn Dever

I love black boots, black jeans, and a sparkly top — if I’m doing pants. I didn't used to like tights, but now I'm really into wearing black tights, a skirt, and a nice black turtleneck with good earrings. That's my go-to.

Misty Copeland

I'm a jeans girl, and you can dress up a pair of high-waist skinny jeans with Stuart Weitzman’s strappy sandals. Then, a really cute sweater that has some length to it, but that you can tuck into the front of the jeans, so you still get to see the line of the waist and have the long lines of the legs. Maybe a knit sweater — that type of thing. And a really high bun.

Lea Michele

I love a black miniskirt with black tights, boots, and a chunky sweater.

Sarah Jones

For me, the perfect holiday outfit is pajamas, a beanie, and socks — not even wearing any shoes — curled up by a fire somewhere.

Karen Pittman

A comfy sweater — probably something from James Perse — and thigh-high boots with a black heel. And a really great hat that would probably say The Morning Show on it. Gotta promote it!

Selena Gomez

I always love knit sweaters — I'm totally that girl. I usually wear something comfy, maybe just a dress pant that’s loose. When I'm hanging out with my sister, I want to put on cozy, matching, awkward Christmas stuff. I've already bought so many different outfits we can wear together. When I'm with my family at Christmas, it’s not like I'm not going out to fancy dinners or anything. It's usually just us, tucked away and just having time for ourselves.

Phoebe Robinson

I like to do very big, chunky Solange braids. I think you always have to have like, a nice little cozy sweater. I have a Barack Obama sweater. I also have a nice Sade sweater. I like a jean and a fun ankle boot — one with a little bit of height, but you can still be comfortable.

Natasha Lyonne

For some reason, it seems like the holidays come and you're like, ‘Do I have anything that sparkles?!' I don't know why that happens as a reflex. Usually, I end up finding, like, a sweater with a button with a sequin on it, and then I feel like I’m [ready for] the holidays. I also like breaking out tights with boots and a holiday sweater. You know, I'm not against a Santa hat if it comes up, or some elf ears.

Alfre Woodard

It depends where I am. I’m usually in Jamaica or in the snow, skiing. My holiday outfit is always comfortable, colorful, and usually flowy. The kind of thing you can put on some Lorraine Schwartz earrings with and be fabulous, or some hoops and flip-flops and be fabulous.

Shantel VanSanten

I like mixing different materials, whether it’s a vegan leather pant by Nanushka and a really great cashmere sweater, or some lace. All those materials together, in jewel tones, always feel "holiday" to me. But I also really love monochromatic — everything camel or everything red. I’m really into that right now. It’s like ‘Ok, cool. I’ll just go with the red leather pant and red sweater. Camel and camel, it’s fine! I match.’

Jasmine Tookes

For a party with friends, I would definitely choose BooHoo’s Sequin Feather Trim Mini Dress. It’s one of my favorites from the collection, and I actually wore in the holiday campaign.

Serena Williams

When I think of holiday, I go straight to velvet because it's going to be so cool this season, whether it's black velvet or blue velvet. For jewelry, I’m really loving chokers and layering jewelry. A lot of [Serena Williams Jewelry] pieces are for layering, and have the ability to be made tighter or looser, so we can change the length. I'm really into the chain that says "loved," and layering that with a softer piece — I always layer the "sexy" and the dog tag. I like layering chunky with a lighter piece, and then it doesn't get tangled. I would wear that, and then I would wear a soft earring, so the focus is on the neck. I would also do a snake ring, just because it feels great with the velvet.

Emma Roberts

My go-to during the holidays is a cute little dress that I usually will cut shorter and wear fun tights underneath. Colored tights, polka-dot tights, glitter tights — any kind of tights. That way I am warm, but it is also a statement with a little heel.

Josephine Skriver

I would have to say BooHoo’s Wide-Leg Sequin Jumpsuit. It’s sparkly and fun – and so comfy to wear because of its loose fit. You could even wear some sneakers with that to keep it more comfortable. And because of the sparkling material, you could easily wear it to go out.