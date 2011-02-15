whitelogo
Celebrity Gown Inspiration: Nicole Kidman
Celebrity Gown Inspiration: Nicole Kidman
Feb 15, 2011 @ 4:22 pm
On the Red Carpet
Kidman embellished her asymmetric Prada column with a turquoise Fred Leighton brooch.
Down the Aisle
Add extra eye appeal to a belted gown with colorful jewels (like Kidman) or shoulder detailing.
Jenny Packham Gown
Silk chiffon gown, Jenny Packham, $3,980;
jennypackham.com
.
Angel Sanchez Gown
Silk gown, Angel Sanchez, $5,390; at Bergdorf Goodman.
Romona Keveza Gown
Silk taffeta and silk crepe gown, Romona Keveza, $6,345; at Kleinfelds New York.
Vera Wang Gown
Basket-weave gazaar dress, Vera Wang, $3,995; 212-628-3400.
