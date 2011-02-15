whitelogo
Celebrity Gown Inspiration: Hailee Steinfeld
Celebrity Gown Inspiration: Hailee Steinfeld
Feb 15, 2011 @ 4:23 pm
On the Red Carpet
Prabal Gurung’s halter design was a modern and minimalist choice for the first-time nominee.
Down the Aisle
Score this unfussy look with a body-conscious silhouette in a rich fabric like silk or lace.
Getty Images
Angel Sanchez Gown
Lace gown, Angel Sanchez, $9,130; at Bergdorf Goodman.
Courtesy Angel Sanchez
Reem Acra Gown
Tulle gown, Reem Acra, price upon request; 212-421-3200.
Courtesy Reem Acra
Nicole Miller Gowns
Silk gown, Nicole Miller, $825;
nicolemiller.com
.
Courtesy Nicole Miller
Thread Gown
Point d'esprit dress, Thread, $1,200;
threaddesign.com
.
Courtesy Thread
