Celebrity Gown Inspiration: Hailee Steinfeld

Feb 15, 2011 @ 4:23 pm
Hailee Steinfeld - Prabal Gurung - Tiffany and Co. - Golden Globes 2011
On the Red Carpet
Prabal Gurung’s halter design was a modern and minimalist choice for the first-time nominee.

Down the Aisle
Score this unfussy look with a body-conscious silhouette in a rich fabric like silk or lace.
Angel Sanchez Gown
Angel Sanchez Gown

Lace gown, Angel Sanchez, $9,130; at Bergdorf Goodman.
Reem Acra Gown
Reem Acra Gown

Tulle gown, Reem Acra, price upon request; 212-421-3200.
Nicole Miller Gowns
Nicole Miller Gowns

Silk gown, Nicole Miller, $825; nicolemiller.com.
Thread Gown
Thread Gown

Point d'esprit dress, Thread, $1,200; threaddesign.com.
