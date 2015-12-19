The Most Daring Celebrity Fashion Risks of 2015

All year, celebrities hit red carpets in one jaw-dropping look after another. Case in point: Rihanna's over-the-top cupcake dress at the Grammys or J.Lo's barely-there Met Gala gown. We love when our favorite style stars show off their sartorial skills in risk-taking creations, so in that spirit, we've rounded up the most daring fashion moments of the year. Ahead, eight celebrity looks of 2015 that were far from traditional.

 

 

1 of 8 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lopez in Atelier Versace

At the 2015 Met Gala, Lopez paid homage to the theme of the event, "China: Through the Looking Glass," with her red carpet style in a custom one-shouldered Atelier Versace illusion gown that depicted a dragon wrapped around her body.

2 of 8 AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACONVALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Rihanna in Giambattista Valli

Rihanna was easily best dressed on the Grammys red carpet in a cupcake-like Giambattista Valli creation made of tiers of silk and tulle.

3 of 8 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kim Kardashian in Givenchy

Kardashian put her baby bump on full display at the LACMA Gala in a racy Givenchy jumpsuit that she topped off with a tuxedo-inspired overcoat. For a finishing touch, the star added a sparkly choker.

4 of 8 Arroyo-OConnor / AFF-USA.COM

Solange Knowles in Giles

Knowles turned heads in a fan-shaped Giles number stamped with a holographic print at the Met Gala. 

5 of 8 Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Cate Blanchett in Yacine Aouadi

Blanchett proved that she isn't afraid to play with fashion at the New York Film Festival premiere of Carol, where she showed up in a black dress with sheer embellished sleeves that looked like tattoos.

6 of 8 Karwai Tang/WireImage

Sarah Jessica Parker in H&M and Philip Treacy

Parker's buzzed-about Met Gala look consisted of a one-shouldered black gown with an embroidered panel by H&M, a custom Philip Treacy headpiece, and jewels by Fred Leighton, Jennifer Fisher, and Cindy Chao. 

7 of 8 Bauer Griffin

Beyoncé in Givenchy

Beyoncé wowed at the Met Gala in a sheer embellished Givenchy gown. 

8 of 8 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Amal Clooney in Christian Dior Haute Couture

Mrs. Clooney arrived at the Golden Globes in a black one-shoulder Christian Dior Haute Couture gown and long silk gloves. 

