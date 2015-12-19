The Most Daring Celebrity Fashion Risks of 2015

All year, celebrities hit red carpets in one jaw-dropping look after another. Case in point: Rihanna's over-the-top cupcake dress at the Grammys or J.Lo's barely-there Met Gala gown. We love when our favorite style stars show off their sartorial skills in risk-taking creations, so in that spirit, we've rounded up the most daring fashion moments of the year. Ahead, eight celebrity looks of 2015 that were far from traditional.