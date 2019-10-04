We Asked 13 Celebrities to Put Together Their Perfect Fall Outfit

Image zoom James Devaney/GC Images

We're already stocking up on fall staples, from slouchy boots to black jeans, but sometimes, putting those pieces together in a way that's eye-catching and cute (rather than overdone and boring) can be difficult. We've been stumped enough to scroll through street style for inspiration, or rely on the good ol' monochrome trick (it truly never fails), but when it comes to fall outfit ideas, there's nothing like going straight to the source.

We're talking about celebrities — ones who have a reputation of looking amazing no matter the occasion. Over the past month, we decided to ask a few to share their perfect fall look. Whether you enjoy wearing dresses or are more of a denim everyday type, there's something in here for everyone, thus solving that "What do I wear?" dilemma — at least for now.

Emma Roberts

"I love doing just a little black dress, with black, sheer Wolford tights, a trusty boot — mine's usually a Chloé boot — and a leopard coat. I love a good leopard piece for the fall."

Madelaine Petsch

"I love a good dress that’s maybe an inch or two above the knee paired with a white, chunky sock and a white sneaker. That's my go-to right now. Or sometimes, I'll do a bright-colored cardigan worn off-the-shoulder and buttoned, with a little bustier underneath, high-waisted jeans, and a fun sneaker. And a good belt."

Keke Palmer

"A dress with a trench-coat type of vibe, socks, and heels. Or, I would do something like a tunic with shoulder pads, maybe a turtleneck, and a boot.

Anna Kendrick

"Honestly, as long as there are boots and tights, I'm happy. I’m so glad that tights are back. I admire people who go for color, but I'm usually wearing black with black boots and then a colorful skirt."

Danielle Macdonald

"A long coat — probably light brown — with boots, jeans, and a really comfy sweater."

Naturi Naughton

"A long wrap sweater and a boot that's comfortable. One that I get around New York City in and still feel sexy. And then, a tank top and a jean that gives the butt a good moment."

Sadie Sink

"Definitely an oversize knit sweater with some skinny jeans, and I have these vegan Doc Martens that I love to wear. Then pair that with a little trench coat or a light jacket. That's my ideal fall outfit."

Cindy Bruna

"A really oversize sweater, like a big turtleneck — I like to be super comfy — and I’ll do jeans, just because I love jeans. Boots, but kind of dirty in a way — just cozy. I just want to go around and chill."

Lucy Hale

"The older I get, the more minimal I want to be, so it's like Levi's jeans, Golden Goose sneakers, a T-shirt, and a leather jacket."

Kaitlyn Dever

"High-waisted Levi's and a good, thick sock with a leather boot that has a heel. With a nice black turtleneck and maybe a coat. Or, if I'm not feeling a coat or if it's too hot in LA, I'll do an oversize sweater."

Ashley Benson

"Oversize turtleneck with I guess an oversize trench coat, too — anything big — and tight leather leggings or black jeans. And then high-heeled boots.

Ebonee Davis

"A cozy sweater, and I like to go with sweatpants, honestly, when I'm not working and running around. It's all about comfort for me. That's where I find my sense of luxury."

Sofia Richie

"My perfect fall outfit would be a pant — any pant — with heeled boot, a turtleneck, possibly, with a layered sweater or a trench coat, and then maybe a beanie."