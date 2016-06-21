See 10 Celebrity Designers Wearing Their Own Designs

You know a celebrity has reached peak fame when they have enough star power to monetize their success just by slapping their names on anything. While there's nothing wrong with that, there's a marked difference between celebrity "designers" and legit designers who happen to be celebrities.

But this nuance wasn't always there in recent history (you know, after Amelia Earhart made her mark)—until Gwen Stefani launched L.A.M.B in 2003 and then the Olsen twins who established themselves as credible designers and earned the respect of the industry with their CFDA award-winning label The Row in 2006. Then came Victoria Beckham with her hit of a fashion line, and more recently, Sarah Jessica Parker's shoe designs, Kanye West's Yeezy collections, and Rihanna's packed roster of design collaborations.

They all share a demand to be taken seriously, and lucky for them, built-in publicity every time they step out wearing their own designs. It's obviously in their best interest to do so, but we like to think it's because they truly believe in and genuinely like their designs. From Nicole Richie's House of Harlow 1960 pieces to Lauren Conrad's Kohl's collection, scroll through to see 10 celebrities who resolutely (and for some, almost exclusively) wear their own designs.