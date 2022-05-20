Supermodels and Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing TikTok's New Favorite "Grandma" Trend
The fashion gods (and TikTok) have spoken: Grandma — and grandpa — were right. As in, their "outdated" fashion choices, which you may have cringed at when you were younger, are actually very much in vogue right now. (See: Coastal Grandmother; Fancy Grandma.) Basically, grandparents are our new style icons.
Chunky sneakers! Baggy, oversized trousers! Loafers! Quilted jackets! But there's one particular "granny" trend that's really set for big things in summer 2022, and all we can say right now is this: We wish we had taken grandma up on those crochet lessons when she offered them.
That's right, crochet everything is in, and honestly, it's pretty genius. The crafty texture, which is eye-catching in and of itself, is also incredibly practical. The knit material — which is known for its, well, hole-y appearance — offers an easy way to get some much-needed ventilation when temperatures rise.
Stylish and easy to wear? We're always on board with that. And so are a slew of celebrities and supermodels, who've been making a convincing case for all things crochet over the past few weeks. Chrissy Teigen wore a full '70s-inspired 'fit that included flare Zimmerman jeans and a metallic crochet top from Ganni; Selena Gomez channeled Coastal Grandma vibes in her knit Free People cardigan that she wore for a sunset photoshoot; EmRata proved the netted trend is also totally suitable for the red carpet; and Bella Hadid took the texture to a whole new level of (under) wear when she wore crochet panties.
What's great about the crochet trend is that it's easy to start incorporating into your looks even if you don't want to fully commit. Not into the idea of wearing a full-on knitted top? No problem. Simply look for something with crochet detailing, like this suede Maje jacket. If you're really into it, however, consider something like this sweet Staud number that's basically summer in a dress, or this Y2K-esque square-neck top that has Hadid written all over it.
You might associate crochet with those cozy blankets on your grandma's couch, but it's time to rethink that, because it's about to become one of summer 2022's most-worn trends. Shop some of our favorite crochet pieces, below.
