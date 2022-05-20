Supermodels and Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing TikTok's New Favorite "Grandma" Trend

What's great about the crochet trend is that it's easy to start incorporating into your looks even if you don't want to fully commit. Not into the idea of wearing a full-on knitted top? No problem. Simply look for something with crochet detailing, like this suede Maje jacket. If you're really into it, however, consider something like this sweet Staud number that's basically summer in a dress, or this Y2K-esque square-neck top that has Hadid written all over it.