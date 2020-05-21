Celebrity Couples Are Starting to Dress Alike in Quarantine
Guess that's what happens when you spend so much time together.
We're not going to lie — quarantine has made us behave in all sorts of strange ways. We can't stop baking banana bread. We suddenly spend hours (and, we mean hours) scrolling though TikTok. It's even influenced our fashion choices. We've gone from loving sweats to missing our daily jeans, and for many celebrity couples, the extended time together has inspired them to match.
Obviously, coordinated couple style is nothing new. For years, we've seen Amal and George Clooney step out in similar outfits, and Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are big fans of it, too. However, it suddenly seems to be more common and noticeable, if a little extreme. For example: Not only do Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas share shirts and step out in plaid looks on the very same day, they even have matching half-heart necklaces. That's a whole new level of matchy-matchy!
So, which other famous duos have been wearing eerily similar looks? Check it out, ahead.
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-Mcclard
These two looked so sweet in their matching Inamorata shirts and shorts, that both bottoms quickly sold out on the brand's site. The button-down shirts, however, are still available — for now! — if you're feeling inspired to take a similar photo.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk
We get that white tee and black pants make a timeless combo, but these looks are suspiciously similar. It's unclear if Paltrow and her husband planned ahead of time or if they simply share a very similar aesthetic, right down to a love of V-necks..
Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis
Black tank tops! Leggings! Bandanas! Sunglasses! They win the prize when it comes to twinning. Time to create a TikTok video in these outfits. (We did say we're watching a lot of TikTok, right?)