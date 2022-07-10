Hollywood's Favorite Weird Pants Trend Is Actually Really Flattering, and It's Under $50 at Amazon Right Now

Nicole Kidman and Bella Hadid made headlines this week for twinning after the Balenciaga couture show. TikTok seemed fixated on their oversized bug-eye sunglasses that were said to make them look like aliens. Others thought the look was less otherworldly, and instead made them look like they came straight from Lasik eye surgery. We, though, couldn't take our eyes off their dramatic pants. Unlike Balenciaga's couture gowns, they would fit through your standard archway, but these extra-large pants were so long, they dragged on the floor behind them with every step.

Extra large baggy pants that engulf your lower half aren't just something Balenciaga's creative director Demna Gvasalia is in favor of. The trend is everywhere; no doubt a direct response to Gen Z's vehement hatred of skinny jeans. But the look is not just endorsed by fashion TikTokers making #fitchecks in their NYU dorm rooms, it's also approved by every single celebrity in Hollywood, regardless of age. And now the trend is on sale early for Amazon Prime Day, with prices starting at $44 for a pair that doesn't look too different from Kidman's.

Katie Holmes has worn wide-leg pants so oversized, they looked as though they could propel her through the streets of downtown New York. Whereas models like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber lean into the look's Y2K roots with strappy crop tops and chunky dad sneakers, Holmes styles hers with classic Chanel flap bags. Sure, parachute pants were an essential part of the '90s raver DJ uniform, but in 2022, the surprisingly flattering and versatile look is for everyone.

With Prime Day just two days away, major discounts on trendy denim are expected, but Prime Day markdowns arrived far earlier than we could have imagined. Right now, wide-leg palazzo jeans from brands like Frame, Lee, and Levi's are up to 47 percent off. Even Jennifer Garner's go-to jean brand, Joe's Jeans, has a pair for under $100, which feels like a steal compared to Kidman's Balenciaga pair that retails for thousands of dollars. Now, all we need to do is hope for a Prime Day discount on bug-eye sunglasses to complete the off-duty Balenciaga model look for less.

Shop the best wide-leg, oversized jeans on sale early for Amazon Prime Day, below.

