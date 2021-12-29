So Many Celebrities Swapped Stylists in 2021

It's hard to improve on perfection, but calling Law Roach is often how it's done. The image architect for stars like Zendaya and Céline Dion put his magic lens on Kerry Washington this year, with showstopping results. Witness the custom Etro gown and matching vintage swim cap that the actress wore into her swimming pool (!) during April's SAG Awards. Then there was the crystal-studded Prada dress the 44-year-old wore to the Baby 4 Baby charity gala that was part '60s, part space age. (And all gorgeous, because: Prada.) Washington also sported an archive piece — that's fashion-speak for vintage — from Ralph & Russo, the London label that was the first-ever British label on the notoriously elite French couture schedule. But instead of looking fussy, the striped metallic dress looked casually expensive, as if Washington picked it off the floor of her yacht and headed out for the night.