Supermodels and Celebrities Are Wearing This Divisive Summer Sandal Like It's Nobody's Business

It's the summer of the thong… sandal, that is. The divisive shoe, which resembles those undergarments, is proving to be quite popular among celebrities and supermodels alike — and while you might have your opinions on the strappy footwear pick, there's no denying that its barely there design is definitely appealing for hot summer weather.

Consider it another version of the buzzy naked shoe that celebs like Amal Clooney and Bella Hadid have favored this season. And though the thong sandal isn't technically transparent, like the hallmark naked style, it does have an exposed silhouette that gives it that minimalist look.

Before you write off the idea of thong sandals altogether, take a look at how some of Hollywood's finest have been wearing various versions of the controversial shoe trend. Supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley recently wore a more elevated form of the thong sandal, which, upon first glance, closely resembles tried-and-true flip-flops. However, her pair feels more sophisticated thanks to its material (think: leather instead of the traditional foam or rubber) and a low heel, which takes the shoe to another level, literally.

Heidi Klum wore another version of the thong shoe, better known as T-strap sandals because of the signature T-shaped straps. The supermodel's pair were nearly invisible styled with her baggy silk pants, but that's exactly why they work. The understated shoe doesn't take away from her loud two-piece set; instead, it adds a casual (and sensible) touch.

There are so many variations of the thong sandal out there, which means you'll have no problem finding one that works for you. Not to mention, the near-endless ways to style the shoe, whether formal or informal. It's a versatile style that deserves a spot in your footwear lineup this season, because regardless of your feelings toward its thong-inspired design, there's no denying that the simple sandal is incredibly practical. It's easy to wear, takes up minimal space, and teams well with everything you already own.

