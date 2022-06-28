Supermodels and Celebrities Are Wearing This Divisive Summer Sandal Like It's Nobody's Business

Things are getting strappy.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas

Eva Thomas is a style, beauty, and celebrity writer. She has 5 years of experience working in a fast-paced newsroom, covering fashion and beauty, as well as spotlighting celebrity street-style outfits and red carpet looks. She has been strategically covering fashion and beauty shopping content for over 2 years. She can recite all the brands the Hadid sisters and Kate Middleton wear by memory. Eva was originally born in Germany and moved to the United States when she was five. She is fluent in English and German and proficient in Spanish.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 28, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Celebs in Thong Sandals
Photo: Instagram @thomascristos/ Getty Images/ InStyle

It's the summer of the thong… sandal, that is. The divisive shoe, which resembles those undergarments, is proving to be quite popular among celebrities and supermodels alike — and while you might have your opinions on the strappy footwear pick, there's no denying that its barely there design is definitely appealing for hot summer weather.

Consider it another version of the buzzy naked shoe that celebs like Amal Clooney and Bella Hadid have favored this season. And though the thong sandal isn't technically transparent, like the hallmark naked style, it does have an exposed silhouette that gives it that minimalist look.

Celebs in Thong Sandals
Instagram @rosiehw

Before you write off the idea of thong sandals altogether, take a look at how some of Hollywood's finest have been wearing various versions of the controversial shoe trend. Supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley recently wore a more elevated form of the thong sandal, which, upon first glance, closely resembles tried-and-true flip-flops. However, her pair feels more sophisticated thanks to its material (think: leather instead of the traditional foam or rubber) and a low heel, which takes the shoe to another level, literally.

Celebs in Thong Sandals
Instagram @thomascristos

Heidi Klum wore another version of the thong shoe, better known as T-strap sandals because of the signature T-shaped straps. The supermodel's pair were nearly invisible styled with her baggy silk pants, but that's exactly why they work. The understated shoe doesn't take away from her loud two-piece set; instead, it adds a casual (and sensible) touch.

Celebs in Thong Sandals
Getty Images

There are so many variations of the thong sandal out there, which means you'll have no problem finding one that works for you. Not to mention, the near-endless ways to style the shoe, whether formal or informal. It's a versatile style that deserves a spot in your footwear lineup this season, because regardless of your feelings toward its thong-inspired design, there's no denying that the simple sandal is incredibly practical. It's easy to wear, takes up minimal space, and teams well with everything you already own.

Shop some of our favorite thong sandals at Nordstrom, below.

Chinese Laundry Marna Block Heel Sandal

Nordstrom thong sandals
Courtesy

Shop now: $80; nordstrom.com

Bernardo Lilly Sandal

Nordstrom thong sandals
Courtesy

Shop now: $108; nordstrom.com

Marc Fisher LTD Calinda Sandal

Nordstrom thong sandals
Courtesy

Shop now: $75 (Originally $125); nordstrom.com

Geox Sozy Plus 1 Sandal

Nordstrom thong sandals
Courtesy

Shop now: $99; nordstrom.com

Golo ​​Roma Thong Sandal

Nordstrom thong sandals
Courtesy

Shop now: $145; nordstrom.com

Simon Miller Beep Thong Sandal

Nordstrom thong sandals
Courtesy

Shop now: $395; nordstrom.com

Giaborghini Puffy Strap Sandal

Nordstrom thong sandals
Courtesy

Shop now: $490; nordstrom.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Dakota Johnson Mule Heels
Dakota Johnson Just Wore the Practical Shoe Trend That's Ideal for Summer Weddings
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Is the Latest Celeb to Wear This Ridiculous Pants Trend That's Genius for Summer
Bella Hadid Wearing Clogs
Supermodels Are Swapping Out Their Sneakers for 2022's Next Biggest Shoe Trend
Allbirds x Rosie Assoulin
Hollywood's Go-To Comfy Sneaker Brand Just Dropped a $60 Designer Pool Slide
Naomi Watts Vagabond Shoes
Naomi Watts Just Wore the Affordable Shoe Brand Supermodels and Celebs Love
Gigi Hadid M. Gemi Sandals
Supermodels Are Wearing This Controversial Sandal in the Most Unexpected Way
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Amal Clooney-Approved Shoe Trend You're Bound to See Everywhere This Summer
EmRata Tube Skirt Trend
Emily Ratajkowski Is Bringing Back This Ultra-Comfy '90s Skirt Trend
Bella Hadid
The Least Controversial Part of Bella Hadid's Latest Look Is Her Exposed Thong
This Summer Is All About Dopamine Dressing, and the New Trend Is Taking Over Amazon’s Style Section
This Summer Is All About Dopamine Dressing, and the New Trend Is Taking Over Amazon's Style Section
Celeb Monochrome Trend
Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing Monochrome Outfits — Here Are 4 Ways to Shop the Summer Trend
M.Gemi shoes
The Italian Shoe Brand With a Thousands-Long Waitlist Is Becoming an Open Secret in Hollywood
Amal Clooney PVC Heels
Amal Clooney Keeps Wearing This Under-$150 Shoe Trend That's Ideal for Summer Weddings
Tory Burch Sandal Sale
Tory Burch's Secret Sandal Sale Has This Summer's Biggest Shoe Trends for Less
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Wore a Sexy Black Dress With $950 Flip Flops
Amazon Designer Brands Summer Edit
Amazon's New Designer Fashion Edit Is Full of Summer Styles From Brands Like Staud, Sam Edelman, and Frame