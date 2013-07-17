Brad Goreski's Favorite Summer Trend: Print on Print

The print-on-print trend has been one of our favorites all summer, and we’re not the only ones obsessed. Celebrity stylist Brad Goreski calls it his favorite of the season. “I’m wearing it all the time for myself,” he told InStyle.com at the Ugg Australia fall launch event in New York City last night. “I love it, I love it, I love it—I would wear head-to-toe in print if I could!” And anyone can wear it, Goreski advised. “Right now, designers for summer have offered both men and women so many great prints and bold colors and that’s the way you can keep your normal everyday pieces interesting,” he added. “It’s all about not being boring.” Need proof? Click through to see which A-listers double as print mixologists.

Solange Knowles

Knowles, the master of prints, suited up Just Cavalli.
Diane Kruger

Kruger, in Emanuel Ungaro, tucked a blue-and-coral spotted tee into a floral skirt.
Nicole Richie

Richie expertly mixed a burgundy floral-checkered sleeveless top with black-and-white striped Balmain pants.
Olivia Palermo

Palermo was all smiles in a mixed print ensemble.
Isla Fisher

Fisher walked the carpet in a printed Sachin + Babi.
Jada Pinkett Smith

Pinkett Smith hit the street in a mixed-print Peter Pilotto look.
Rose Byrne

Byrne showed off a colorful Marc Jacobs ensemble.
Florence Welch

Welch stood out in mixed Miu Miu prints.

