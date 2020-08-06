This Is Hollywood’s Most Popular Brand for Stylish and Comfy Cloth Face Masks

Summer 2020’s most popular fashion accessory is also its most essential: the cloth face mask. By now, you probably (hopefully) have curated an assortment of protective cloth coverings, seeing as masks play a key role in slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus. Simply put, it’s time to mask up, and we’re not the only ones doing so.
Celebrities are setting an example by stepping out in face masks. And while we’re still admiring their shoes or flattering $95 swimsuits of choice, we’re paying particular attention to what’s covering their nose and mouth.
In just a few months, we’ve already seen them sport a range of brands. Angelina Jolie paired a $5 Everlane mask with a $7,000 dress, Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram to show off her black Wolford mask that’s currently sold out, and Nina Dobrev rocked swimwear label Summersalt’s face coverings , which are so popular, they’ve sold out twice. But there’s one face mask brand that we’ve seen more than any other, so much so that we’re deeming it Hollywood’s most popular.
Jennifer Lopez recently went golfing wearing a chic blue Valentino skirt suit , neon Nike Air Force 1s , and a blue tie-dye face mask from Masqd. Alessandra Ambrosio took her dog out for a walk in a tie-dye hoodie, Havaiana flip-flops , and a star-printed Masqd face covering. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas ventured around L.A., nailing couple style in coordinating Masqd face masks. Olivia Wilde recently shared a Masqd-up selfie with her 3.4 million Instagram followers, and Bella Hadid rounded out her outfit (which included the coolest Etro paisley pants and old-school sneakers from Vans ) with a ribbed mocha-colored face mask from Masqd.
Okay, you get the picture, right?
Masqd is seemingly every celeb’s go-to for cloth masks, and we’re betting their smart yet stylish design has a lot to do with their popularity. Let’s start with the smart part: They’re made from a lightweight, soft, and breathable cotton that’s easy to wash and even easier to wear this time of year. After all, Hadid wore hers on a scorching day in NYC, and J.Lo while golfing in the hot, sunny Hamptons.
What’s more, the fabric is antimicrobial, which helps eliminate odor and keeps bacteria at bay. The masks also have nose wires for a customizable fit, comfy ear loops, and a filter pocket for extra protection (filters are sold separately).
As for style, these face masks run the gamut. You’ll find solid-colored ones that you can easily wear with everything in your wardrobe (you’ve definitely thought about mask-clothing coordination by now) and printed options, like a fierce cheetah motif or dainty floral pattern.
Most ring in around $20 a pop, and they’re worth every penny. After all, celebs keep returning to their Masqd face masks. It must mean something. Shop our favorites from Hollywood’s most popular face mask brand below.