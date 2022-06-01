Everyone From Jennifer Garner to Katie Holmes Has Worn This Coastal Grandma Trend That's Genius for Summer
Let's set the scene: it's a summer day in the middle of June. Your AC is blasting because you heard there's another heat wave hitting your city. You debate between staying in and meeting your friends for a rooftop brunch but eventually decide on the latter. You shower, start to get ready, and then stand in front of your closet, at a total loss for what to wear because it's just too hot to wear, well, anything.
While swimwear would be the ideal attire on such a day, it might not be the most appropriate. But don't fret, we have a solution that's easy and breezy; in fact, it's a game changer for the summer months, so it's no wonder it reappears on the celeb street style scene like clockwork come June.
The "it" we're talking about is… linen pants. They're a popular wardrobe staple during summer's heat and humidity, but we have a feeling they're going to be even more in demand because they're peak Coastal Grandma — you know, the TikTok trend that's inspired people to embrace their inner Nancy Meyers' character. (Ehem, I'm channeling Diane Keaton in Something's Gotta Give all season long.)
Open Edit Wide-Leg Linen Blend Pants
Shop now: $69; nordstrom.com
Bcofui Linen Wide-Leg Pants
Shop now: $33; amazon.com
Jennifer Lawrence, Angelina Jolie, Katie Holmes, and Jennifer Garner have all hopped aboard the linen pants trend, each opting for different versions of the bottoms. Lawrence, for example, went with linen trousers that felt slightly more elevated, wearing them with a crisp white tee, while Garner chose a more casual-looking striped pair. All that to say, there's a linen pant for every style preference, whether you're looking for a formal-leaning pair or a low-key one to wear on grocery runs.
Linen is a popular summertime fabric because it's incredibly lightweight and breathable. The material is also loosely woven, allowing heat to escape, which in turn, keeps you cool. Plus, it's quick-drying, a huge bonus if you tend to sweat a lot (like me!) or plan on sporting your pair as a cover-up to the beach or pool. So wearing linen pants is basically like being a human AC unit, and that, dear readers, is truly game changing.
Best of all is the fact that you can wear linen pants with everything. Make like Jolie and Holmes and team them with a crisp white tee or copy Garner with her cozy sweater-and-linen-pants look for a chilly summer bonfire. As for shoes? Heels, sneakers, sandals — you name it, they all work with the breezy bottoms.
Shop some of our favorite linen pants that'll have you looking (and feeling) cool all summer long.
Falconeri Stretch Linen Palazzo Pants
Everlane the Linen Way-High Drape Pant
Shop now: $118; everlane.com
The Drop Finley Relaxed Linen Pull-On Wide-Leg Pant
Shop now: $55; amazon.com
Quince 100 Percent European Linen Pants
Shop now: $40 (Originally $79); quince.com
Sanctuary Easygoing Linen-Blend Pants
Shop now: $99; nordstrom.com
Treasure & Bond Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Pants
Shop now: $49; nordstrom.com
Eileen Fisher Organic Linen Ankle Straight-Leg Pants
Shop now: $168; nordstrom.com
Falconeri Linen Pants
