19 Celebrities Who Love Wearing Kate Spade

Throughout her career, Kate Spade's work captured the hearts of many women, both famous and not. One of her biggest fans, Kate Middleton, has been photographed in Kate Spade designs over and over again. The Duchess of Cambridge isn't alone: The vibrant, colorful brand, with its polished, super-feminine aesthetic, has been worn by everyone from Issa Rae to Kate Bosworth. Kate Spade always had a dress for every occasion, and the brand's purses were understandably legendary, practically a right of passage for '80s and '90s kids.

Today, we celebrate the iconic label by taking a look back at its best celebrity moments.

VIDEO: See Kate Spade Speak About Her Brand