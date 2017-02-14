The Celeb-Inspired Boots We're Buying for Rainy Days Ahead

hunterboots/Instagram
Anna Hecht
Feb 14, 2017 @ 8:00 am

Come rain or snow, celebrities, including Ashley Olsen, Rihanna, and Alexa Chung, are known for stepping out in classic Hunter Original boots—aka the most stylish way to brave the elements. 

Whether they chose tall Wellington rain boots or ankle-high booties, each of the A-listers shown below look put-together and prepared for whatever weather they encounter.

With spring on its way in, we'll be investing in a new pair for rainy days ahead (and maybe a few festivals). And yes, we'll be taking styling cues from these stylish celebs when stepping out in them. 

VIDEO: Spring's Perfect Pant & Shoe Combo

Keep scrolling to shop the same Hunter Original boots our favorite stars love.

1 of 9 David M. Benett/Getty

Alexa Chung

The British style star tromped through the mud in black Hunter boots ($150; nordstrom.com) paired with patent leggings for a fashion-meets-function look.

Advertisement
2 of 9 FameFlynet

Amanda Seyfried

Seyfried trusted her Hunter boots ($140; nordstrom.com) to keep her feet dry on a rainy day. 

3 of 9 David M. Benett/Getty

Cara Delevingne 

We love how Delevingne has fun with fashion, especially this colorful getup, which she accessorized with tall Wellington Hunter rain boots ($150; nordstrom.com).

Advertisement
4 of 9 C Flanigan/Getty

Leslie Mann

Mann looked cozy-chic while attending Sundance Film Festival in black Hunter boots ($150; nordstrom.com).

Advertisement
5 of 9 David M. Benett/Getty

Lily Donaldson 

Donaldson saved herself from what would've been a very muddy day in the chicest way: tall Hunter Wellington boots ($150; nordstrom.com).

Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy Hunter Boots/LDNPIX.com

Meghan Markle 

The only thing taking our eyes off those beautiful bouquets Markle's carrying are her cool knee-high Wellingtons ($150; nordstrom.com).

Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy Hunter Boots/Alo Ceballos

Rihanna

If these Hunter Originals ($150; nordstrom.com) are good enough for Rihanna ... then, yep! We're definitely investing.

Advertisement
8 of 9 David M. Benett/Getty

Suki Waterhouse 

Again, another model rocking bare legs and tall Hunter wellies ($150; nordstrom.com). Clearly, a trend in the making! 

Advertisement
9 of 9 Matt Agudo/INFphoto.com

Ashley Olsen

Olsen is also a fan of these green wellies from Hunter boots ($150; nordstrom.com). She paired them with an oversized trench for the chicest rainy day style.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!