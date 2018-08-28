The $60 Swimsuit J.Lo and More Celebs Have Been Wearing All Summer

Before we completely shift into leather-jacket mode, we need to take a moment to acknowledge the swimsuit that won the entire summer.

The champion brand is no other than Gooseberry Intimates, originally known for lingerie. Now, the brand's swimsuits are quickly becoming a favorite among celebrities, especially the Seaside One Pieces — a high-cut design with a plunging neckline that comes in slightly different variations and a ton of colors, from rustic orange to mint green to shiny silver.

You might have noticed Kendall Jenner striking a pose on Instagram in a neon version, recently. And even our girl J.Lo loves the affordable swimsuits. While vacationing with her beau Alex Rodriguez, she rocked her Gooseberry swimsuit with a pair of leggings and coordinating aviators.

You might as well grab one, too, especially since some color combinations are marked down to $60 right now. Head on over to Goosberry's website to pick out your fave and check out more celebs wearing the swimsuit below.

Jennifer Lopez

On a yacht in Italy (so casual, right?), Lopez rocked the silvery color with leggings.

Candice Swanepoel

Model Candice Swanepoel also loves the same hue, which she packed for a trip to the beaches in Brazil.

Kaia Gerber

Gerber posed for Instagram in a bright, orange color that would look flattering on any complexion.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner tried out the neon trend with a bright, green version.

Josephine Skriver

Model Josephine Skriver agrees with Gerber that the bright, orange color is a winner.

