The $60 Swimsuit J.Lo and More Celebs Have Been Wearing All Summer

Before we completely shift into leather-jacket mode, we need to take a moment to acknowledge the swimsuit that won the entire summer.

The champion brand is no other than Gooseberry Intimates, originally known for lingerie. Now, the brand's swimsuits are quickly becoming a favorite among celebrities, especially the Seaside One Pieces — a high-cut design with a plunging neckline that comes in slightly different variations and a ton of colors, from rustic orange to mint green to shiny silver.

You might have noticed Kendall Jenner striking a pose on Instagram in a neon version, recently. And even our girl J.Lo loves the affordable swimsuits. While vacationing with her beau Alex Rodriguez, she rocked her Gooseberry swimsuit with a pair of leggings and coordinating aviators.

You might as well grab one, too, especially since some color combinations are marked down to $60 right now. Head on over to Goosberry's website to pick out your fave and check out more celebs wearing the swimsuit below.

