This Is Officially Hollywood's Most Popular Swimsuit
Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, and Kourtney Kardashian have all worn this sexy one-piece.
There are a lot of fashion favorites floating around Hollywood. Hoka One One sneakers, which have been worn by Reese Witherspoon, Gwenyth Paltrow, and Katie Holmes, have officially become the go-to running shoes of the stars. Baublebar’s affordable though expensive-looking jewelry has won the hearts of Hollywood darlings like Jennifer Lopez and Julia Roberts, and Gooseberry Intimates’ So Chic one piece seems to be every celeb’s secret to snapping some seriously sexy poolside pics.
Lopez was the first to bring out Gooseberry’s one-piece this year — a swimwear staple that’s seemingly taken over the celeb beachwear scene every summer since 2017. Kendall Jenner rocked the sleek black version of the plunging suit while vacationing in Cannes in 2018. Kaia Gerber opted for the bright red iteration for a poolside hangout in 2017, and last summer Kourtney Kardashian posed on the sand wearing the purple option, looking, in a word, fire.
Hollywood’s It suit has an ultra sexy, ultra flattering design that likely plays a key role in its popularity. It boasts a plunging V-neckline and a cheeky, high-rise cut that’s perfectly reminiscent of the suits of the ‘80s and ‘90s (we all love nostalgic fashion, right?). Oh, and we can’t forget to mention that it comes in a slew of colors, from Jenner’s sleek black to Gerber’s poppy red, so you’ll have no problem finding a hue that suits you.
Like we said, celebs have been playing favorites with this particular $99 Gooseberry one-piece for years — and we have a strong feeling it’ll maintain its reign in 2020, even though this summer will likely look different. Ahead, scoop up the hottest suit in Hollywood and get ready to show it off on the ‘gram.