This Confusing Denim Trend Supermodels Are Wearing Is the Secret to Nailing Transitional Dressing

I don't know about you, but jean short-shorts are not for me. They never were, and they never will be — sorry not sorry. And that's exactly why I'm so into the latest jean trend taking over Hollywood. Sure, it might bring up some emotions, but by the end of this, you'll see why your transitional wardrobe is in dire need of it.

Jorts, also known as denim bermuda shorts, are back, and there's no escaping them. In July, Bella Hadid was photographed in New York City wearing one of her signature ab-baring crop tops, which she paired with the voluminous knee-grazing bottoms. Her sister Gigi has also been spotted in jorts all summer long; during a walk with her daughter, Khai, she wore refined denim bermudas with subtle distressing at the hem; during another NYC outing, she went with baggy black jorts, styling them with a black cami and buckle slides for a casual-cool ensemble.

Joe's The '90s Raw Hem High Waist Denim Bermuda Shorts

Courtesy

Shop now: $89 (Originally $148); nordstrom.com

Good American '90s Icon High Waist Bermuda Shorts

Courtesy

Shop now: $57–$71 (Originally $119); nordstrom.com

Mango Frayed Denim Bermuda Shorts

Courtesy

Shop now: $50; nordstrom.com

The return of jorts isn't that surprising, though. We know fashion is cyclical, so it's not usual for trends of bygone days to return — jorts were the coolest thing when I was in middle school, so their resurgence is bringing me back to 2008. What's more, practical fashion has really been hitting a chord with the fashion set these days, with skorts, sneakers, and breezy linen pants reigning supreme during summer 2022. Jorts are a no-brainer addition to that lineup.

Denim bermuda shorts are a more wearable, mature version of the shorts-shorts from yesteryear. They're an ideal summer-to-fall transitional staple, too, which is exactly why we expect to see a lot more of them in the coming weeks. They also offer more coverage than your usual cutoffs, and they're a great alternative for when it's just too hot for full-length jeans.

The nice thing about jorts is that they come in various silhouettes, from refined and formal like Gigi's to ultra-voluminous and easygoing like Bella's. I'm partial to the baggier ones because they ooze nonchalant coolness, plus they allow for ample airflow, a must on a hot summer or fall day. As for how to wear them? The styling options are endless, and that's because jorts offer the same level of versatility as regular jeans. White tees, camis, button-downs, crop tops — you name it, you can wear it with denim bermudas.

Ready to test drive the jorts trend (again)? Same. Shop some of our favorite denim bermuda shorts from brands like Frame and Joe's Jeans below.

L'Agence Taylor Bermuda Shorts

Courtesy

Shop now: $255; nordstrom.com

Isabel Marant Natayal Embroidered Denim Bermuda Shorts

Courtesy

Shop now: $476 (Originally $1,190); nordstrom.com

NYDJ Ella Cuff Denim Bermuda Shorts

Courtesy

Shop now: $41 (Originally $69); nordstrom.com

Ksubi Brooklyn Sense Ripped Denim Bermuda Shorts

Courtesy

Shop now: $132 (Originally $220); nordstrom.com

Frame Degradable High Waist Bermuda Denim Shorts

Courtesy

Shop now: $132 (Originally $225); nordstrom.com

Joe's The Lara Ripped Denim Bermuda Shorts

Courtesy

Shop now: $77 (Originally $128); nordstrom.com