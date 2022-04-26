Celebrities Have Been Wearing This Under-the-Radar Brand Nonstop — and It's About to Be Everywhere

I have never felt an impulse stronger than when I first laid eyes on Coperni's Swipe bag. The bag looked familiar and different all at once, which I would soon realize is because it's shaped like the swipe symbol used to unlock an iPhone. The bag quickly became a reasonably priced 'It' bag, as far as 'It' bags go, worn by everyone known for making trends, from the Kardashians to Bella Hadid. And while the brand recently created a version made entirely out of glass that went viral, Coperni is still not necessarily a household name. But in 2022, that's bound to change.