Celebrities Have Been Wearing This Under-the-Radar Brand Nonstop — and It's About to Be Everywhere
I have never felt an impulse stronger than when I first laid eyes on Coperni's Swipe bag. The bag looked familiar and different all at once, which I would soon realize is because it's shaped like the swipe symbol used to unlock an iPhone. The bag quickly became a reasonably priced 'It' bag, as far as 'It' bags go, worn by everyone known for making trends, from the Kardashians to Bella Hadid. And while the brand recently created a version made entirely out of glass that went viral, Coperni is still not necessarily a household name. But in 2022, that's bound to change.
In recent weeks, everyone who's anyone has worn Coperni. Leading up to the release of her highly-anticipated Motomami album, Rosalía snapped a photo wearing the brand's Blotter Print Mesh Maxi Dress on her Instagram story. Bella Hadid wore a full Coperni mini skirt and cropped blazer set while making us contemplate buying bright red Adidas Sambas during Paris Fashion Week. One of Rihanna's most iconic pregnancy looks to date was at a recent Fenty beauty event, where she opted for Coperni's twisted cutout blouse and matching embroidered skirt. Days later Olivia Rodrigo snapped a selfie in the same top in hot pink on her Instagram. Scroll on any of the Kardashian's Instagram feeds and it won't take long to spot multiple dresses, accessories, and shirts from Coperni. The brand has been everywhere recently and is absolutely one to watch for 2022.
And while Coperni just recently blew up, it's not because of its major celeb following, but mostly because of its viral glass bag that's just as likely to actually break as it is to break the Internet. Doja Cat and Kylie Jenner both wore it, and the brand plans to sell a few for just shy of $3,000. Thankfully the OG Swipe bag costs far less, with prices starting at $390. And Rihanna-approved pieces like the twisted cutout top are under $500. Essentially, a Coperni piece is no doubt an investment, but it's far less of an extravagant one versus most emerging celeb-loved brands with this much hype.
When I first fell in love with Coperni, the Swipe bag was impossible to find. It was sold out everywhere, and even though I knew I wanted it instantly, it took me months to come across the exact bag I wanted in the right color. Since then, I've learned my lesson, and from now on when I fall in love with a Coperni piece like the twisted cutout top, I add it to my cart instantly. Plus, it means I'll be twinning with Rihanna, which is why everyone should follow my lead. Coperni is officially 2022's cool girl uniform.
Shop the celeb-loved brand that's going to blow up in 2022, below.
