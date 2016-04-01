The Stars Who Slayed the Red Carpet in Saint Laurent by Hedi Slimane

Even though rumors had been circulating for awhile now, waking up to the news that Hedi Slimane was officially leaving Saint Laurent came as no less of a shock (and on April Fool's Day, too). As the creative and image director, Slimane wasted no time in making monumental changes during his tenure, like stripping away the Yves, reinstating couture, relocating the atelier, and renovating a 17th-century mansion l'Hôtel de Sénecterre. As for design, he repositioned the French luxury house and gave it a rocker edge that blended archival pieces with a dangerous streak of underground cool, like his cropped, modern-day take on Saint Laurent's original green fur coat from the 1970s in his spring 2015 collection.

It was this refreshing overhaul that has led to a rediscovery of the brand for some and has attracted a new guard of stars. In just four short years, Slimane has racked up an impressive roster of red carpet looks that will surely go down in history as the memorables. He's outfitted everyone from Angelina Jolie, who was a complete knockout in Slimane's take on the Le Smoking tux, to the fresh-faced 2016 Golden Globes nominee Saoirse Ronan, who wore a white romantic goddess-like gown, to Cara Delevingne, who embodied Saint Laurent's glam aesthetic in a slashed, sequined mini.

From Jennifer Aniston's black gown (complete with a cummerbund) to Sienna Miller's flirty ruffles, see all the stars who stunned in Saint Laurent by Hedi Slimane.

