34 Times Celebrities Stunned in Francisco Costa's Designs for Calvin Klein Collection

Getty (2)
Andrea Cheng
Apr 22, 2016 @ 1:00 pm

The big creative shakeup this week at Calvin Klein included the departure of two major fashion stars—Francisco Costa, the women's creative director, and Italo Zucchelli, the men's creative director—from the house, but their legacy will be hard to forget. As of now, it's hard to envision what the brand might look like in the future, particularly without Costa, who not only brought minimalism to the forefront of red carpet fashion, but who has whipped up extraordinary custom gowns for major A-list nominees for equally major awards shows.

Costa's signatures were clear: sleek columns with hip-hugging curves, bold gowns saturated in rich hues, and one-of-a-kind textured masterpieces intricately embroidered with beads, sequins, and, in one memorable example, faux pearls.

"He is no ordinary designer," Rose Byrne once said of the designer. "He understands the elegance of his creations, to help women feel feminine and powerful."

Costa has dressed everyone, from then-newcomer Jennifer Lawrence's first Oscars gown in 2011 (which promptly landed her on the style map) to Lupita Nyong'o's custom 2015 Oscars halter gown, a design so good, it was stolen from her hotel room (and then returned two days later). Take a look at 34 of Costa's greatest fashion hits during his 13-year tenure at Calvin Klein.

1 of 34 Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Rose Byrne, 2008

Rose Byrne at the 2008 Emmy Awards.

2 of 34 Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Fergie, 2008

Fergie at the 2008 Grammy Awards.

3 of 34 John Shearer/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence, 2011

Jennifer Lawrence at the 2011 Academy Awards.

4 of 34 George Pimentel/WireImage

Emma Stone, 2011

Emma Stone at the 2011 Golden Globe Awards.

5 of 34 Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Diane Kruger, 2011

Diane Kruger at the Sleeping Beauty premiere during the 64th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

6 of 34 Peter Kramer/AP Photo

Claire Danes, 2011

Claire Danes at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala.

7 of 34 Joshua Roberts/Bloomberg

Kerry Washington, 2012

Kerry Washington at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

8 of 34 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Shailene Woodley, 2012

Shailene Woodley at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards.

9 of 34 Ammar Abd Rabbo/ABACAPRESS.COM

Rooney Mara, 2012

Rooney Mara at the Oxfam "One Night to Change Lives" Charity Gala during the Dubai International Film Festival.

10 of 34 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde, 2013

Olivia Wilde at the "Punk: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

11 of 34 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Rose Byrne, 2013

Rose Byrne at the 2013 Emmy Awards.

12 of 34 George Pimentel/WireImage

Julianne Moore, 2014

Julianne Moore a at the Calvin Klein Party during the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

13 of 34 George Pimentel/WireImage

Rooney Mara, 2014

Rooney Mara at the Calvin Klein Party during the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

14 of 34 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon, 2014

Reese Witherspoon at the 2014 Golden Globe Awards.

15 of 34 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Emilia Clarke, 2014

Emilia Clarke at the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

16 of 34 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway, 2014

Anne Hathaway at the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

17 of 34 Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Zoe Kravitz, 2014

Zoe Kravitz at the Vanity Fair Campaign Hollywood Kick Off.

18 of 34 Meleah Loya/AFF-USA.COM

Kerry Washington, 2014

Kerry Washington at the 7th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon.

19 of 34 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Naomi Watts, 2014

Naomi Watts at the 2014 Academy Awards.

20 of 34 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Laverne Cox, 2015

Laverne Cox at the 2015 Emmy Awards.

21 of 34 Mike Marsland/WireImage

Sienna Miller, 2015

Sienna Miller at the Calvin Klein Party during the 68th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

22 of 34 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Zoe Kravitz, 2015

Zoe Kravitz at the InStyle Awards.

23 of 34 George Pimentel/amfAR15

 Kendall Jenner, 2015

 Kendall Jenner at amfAR's 22nd Cinema Against AIDS Gala.

24 of 34 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Brie Larson, 2015

Brie Larson at the 7th Annual Governors Awards.

25 of 34 Francois G. Durand/WireImage

Elizabeth Olsen, 2015

Elizabeth Olsen at the Ruth and Alex premiere during the 41st Deauville American Film Festival.

26 of 34 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Rose Byrne, 2015

Rose Byrne at the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

27 of 34 George Pimentel/WireImage

Kendall Jenner, 2015

Kendall Jenner at the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art.

28 of 34 Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

Lorde, 2015

Lorde at the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

29 of 34 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Lupita Nyong'o, 2015

Lupita Nyong'o at the 2015 Academy Awards.

30 of 34 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan, 2015

Saoirse Ronan at the 2015 British Academy Britannia Awards.

31 of 34 John Shearer/Invision

Reese Witherspoon, 2015

Reese Witherspoon at the 2015 Golden Globe Awards.

32 of 34 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Brie Larson, 2016

Brie Larson at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards.

33 of 34 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Selena Gomez, 2016

Selena Gomez at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

34 of 34 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan, 2016

Saoirse Ronan at the 2016 Oscars.

