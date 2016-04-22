34 Times Celebrities Stunned in Francisco Costa's Designs for Calvin Klein Collection

The big creative shakeup this week at Calvin Klein included the departure of two major fashion stars—Francisco Costa, the women's creative director, and Italo Zucchelli, the men's creative director—from the house, but their legacy will be hard to forget. As of now, it's hard to envision what the brand might look like in the future, particularly without Costa, who not only brought minimalism to the forefront of red carpet fashion, but who has whipped up extraordinary custom gowns for major A-list nominees for equally major awards shows.

Costa's signatures were clear: sleek columns with hip-hugging curves, bold gowns saturated in rich hues, and one-of-a-kind textured masterpieces intricately embroidered with beads, sequins, and, in one memorable example, faux pearls.

"He is no ordinary designer," Rose Byrne once said of the designer. "He understands the elegance of his creations, to help women feel feminine and powerful."

Costa has dressed everyone, from then-newcomer Jennifer Lawrence's first Oscars gown in 2011 (which promptly landed her on the style map) to Lupita Nyong'o's custom 2015 Oscars halter gown, a design so good, it was stolen from her hotel room (and then returned two days later). Take a look at 34 of Costa's greatest fashion hits during his 13-year tenure at Calvin Klein.