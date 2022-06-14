The Italian Shoe Brand With a Thousands-Long Waitlist Is Becoming an Open Secret in Hollywood

Hollywood's most fashionable, in-the-know celebs have yet another thing in common: They're all fans of an under-the-radar Italian footwear label we're about to spill all the deets on. Sorry, not sorry to the A-listers who wanted to keep this one their own little secret.

Gigi Hadid was most recently seen in this hush-hush brand's shoes. The supermodel wore a Frankies Bikinis two-piece lounge set with a pair of brown, shearling-lined buckle slides that, no, weren't Birkenstocks. Instead, Hadid's slip-ons were from M.Gemi, an Italian footwear label that also counts Eva Longoria, Lucy Hale, Camila Cabello, Diane Kruger, Eiza González, and Gal Gadot as fans, per a press release. We know: That's quite a crew, and the second you slip into any of M.Gemi's shoes, you'll know why the brand has totally taken Hollywood by storm.

Lucy Hale. The Image Direct

Hale followed in Hadid's footsteps and opted for a similar slip-on style from M.Gemi. The actress wore the Matilde slides, which have the same tried-and-true silhouette of your go-to summer slip-ons, but with a slightly more elevated feel that works for all occasions — even formal ones. Cabello also seems to favor the brand's easy-on, easy-off styles, recently wearing the brand's stylish take on the trending pool slide: the Clio that features a woven upper and a padded footbed.

Courtesy

Shop now: $125 (Originally $198); mgemi.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $65 (Originally $248); mgemi.com

With so many celebs on board the M.Gemi shoe train, there's no denying that the brand is certainly one to keep an eye on. But it's also worth mentioning that regular people, like me, are absolutely enamored by the footwear label as well (read my review of a now discontinued M.Gemi style that won me over the second I slipped it on). Its shoes, specifically the best-selling Greta Clogs, have gone in and out of stock multiple times and even racked up a thousands-long waitlist in the process. There wouldn't be so much buzz around a brand's shoes if they weren't good. And M.Gemi's shoes are nothing short of amazing. Also, considering Italians are known to make some of the best leather shoes in the world, you can feel really secure about your purchase.

As a bonus, tons of styles are on sale right now, including these stylish flats that are a whopping $183 off. You can also snag these no-fuss sandals for $125 or these bright pink heels that add the perfect pop of color to any summer outfit.

Shop some more of our favorite M.Gemi styles below and see why it's quickly becoming Hollywood's unofficial shoe brand.

Courtesy

Shop now: $195 (Originally $328); mgemi.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $95 (Originally $248); mgemi.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $248; mgemi.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $248; mgemi.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $228; mgemi.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $278; mgemi.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $248; mgemi.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $278; mgemi.com