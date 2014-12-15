Drink It In: Beyoncé and Taylor Swift in Marsala (Pantone's 2015 Color of the Year)

Ever since Pantone announced Marsala as its 2015 Color of the Year, we've been unabashedly drinking in the deliciously rich vino shade. And it look as though we're not the only one addicted to the heady hue.

Taylor Swift kicked off her weekend with the Z100's 2014 Jingle Ball where she got into the spirit in a diaphanous Marsala-saturated one-shoulder cut-out Reem Acra creation with matching maroon Jimmy Choo sandals. The next day, Queen Bey graced the 2014 Billboard Women in Music Luncheon with her presence in a wine-hued knotted Haute Hippie number with diamond jewels and chunky platform sandals.

"Sensual and appealing, Marsala is a compelling and cordial tone that nurtures; exuding confidence and stability while feeding the body, mind and soul," write the color experts at Pantone. "It’s often associated with elegance and sophistication, yet has down-to-earth roots so it's easy to embrace," Leatrice Eiseman, Pantone Color Institute’s executive director says.

Consider it embraced—and cheers to a Marsala-swiggin' new year!

