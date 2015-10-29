From Emma Stone to Kim Kardashian, See the Most Memorable Celebrity Lanvin Looks

We had only just recovered from the news that Raf Simons was leaving Dior when we were hit with another major designer-label breakup. After 14 years at the helm of Lanvin, Alber Elbaz and the French house are parting ways. Over the span of his decade-plus tenure, Elbaz has dreamt up great hits, like custom jumpsuits and alluring gowns, that have shaped red carpet fashion as we know it.

One such hit was when Emma Stone wowed at the 2014 Golden Globes in a hand-beaded Lanvin one-piece, which landed her on best-dressed lists across the globe. "If anyone could pull off wearing pants to the Golden Globes, it's Emma," says her stylist Petra Flannery, who considers the jumpsuit a risk that paid off. "Everything from the hand-beaded bodice to the taffeta bow sash was perfect." ​

Another major moment? When Beyonce chose to wear Lanvin when she confirmed her pregnancy. She arrived at the 2011 VMAs in an orange one-shoulder design and posed with her hands cradling her growing bump. From Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to Meryl Streep, see more memorable moments of celebrities wearing Lanvin.