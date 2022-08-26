This British Jewelry Brand Has the Best Hoop Earrings, and Celebs and Royals Can't Stop Wearing Them

As a fashion editor, I spend a lot of time scouring the internet to uncover the best sale items, unique pieces, and the latest trends. I come across a lot of well-styled people, all who, in addition to their effortless clothing, have a common denominator: polished accessories. Two celebrities in particular, Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber, continue to impress me.

These A-listers never skimp on accessories, whether it be oval-shaped sunglasses, large-and-in-charge handbags, or statement earrings and lately, I've been engrossed in their ear stacking game. I first spotted Jennifer Lopez wearing hoop earrings from British brand, Missoma. Decorated with a malachite pendant, the 18-karat, gold-plated pair shines brightly beneath the singer's slicked-back bun.

Lucy Williams Malachite Hoop Earrings

Courtesy

Shop now: $193; missoma.com

Not long after that, Hailey Bieber also wore a pair of hoop earrings from the brand for the launch of her Rhode skincare line. The '80s-inspired, ridged hoops have many layers to them and work great on their own or stacked with other small earrings.

Lucy Williams Medium Chunky Ridge Hoop Earrings

Courtesy

Shop now: $162; missoma.com

Although Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber alone can convince us of most things, royals like Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton often wear pieces from the London-based brand as well. Markle was spotted as early as 2018 in a signet ring when she and husband Harry visited Sussex, whereas Middleton has a vermeil hoop earring with a rhodochrosite charm on constant rotation.

Open Heart Signet Ring

Courtesy

Shop now: $115; missoma.com

Mini Pyramid Charm Hoop Earrings

Courtesy

Shop now: $110; missoma.com

Missoma doesn't just have earrings; its necklaces, rings, bracelets, and anklets are perfect for all occasions. Nordstrom has a wide selection of all categories to channel your inner A-lister, and we picked out some of our favorite pieces below. Shop styles starting at $110 on Nordstrom.

Small Dome Hoop Earrings

Courtesy

Shop now: $110; nordstrom.com

Heart Drop Earrings

Courtesy

Shop now: $115; nordstrom.com

Large Ridge Dome Hoop Earrings

Courtesy

Shop now: $172; nordstrom.com

Savi Dome Medium Gemstone Hoop Earrings

Courtesy

Shop now: $175; nordstrom.com