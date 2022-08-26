This British Jewelry Brand Has the Best Hoop Earrings, and Celebs and Royals Can't Stop Wearing Them

Famous fans include J.Lo, Hailey Bieber, Meghan Markle, and Kate Middleton.

By Natasha Marsh
Published on August 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

As a fashion editor, I spend a lot of time scouring the internet to uncover the best sale items, unique pieces, and the latest trends. I come across a lot of well-styled people, all who, in addition to their effortless clothing, have a common denominator: polished accessories. Two celebrities in particular, Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber, continue to impress me.

These A-listers never skimp on accessories, whether it be oval-shaped sunglasses, large-and-in-charge handbags, or statement earrings and lately, I've been engrossed in their ear stacking game. I first spotted Jennifer Lopez wearing hoop earrings from British brand, Missoma. Decorated with a malachite pendant, the 18-karat, gold-plated pair shines brightly beneath the singer's slicked-back bun.

Lucy Williams Malachite Hoop Earrings

Missoma jewelry
Courtesy

Shop now: $193; missoma.com

Not long after that, Hailey Bieber also wore a pair of hoop earrings from the brand for the launch of her Rhode skincare line. The '80s-inspired, ridged hoops have many layers to them and work great on their own or stacked with other small earrings.

Lucy Williams Medium Chunky Ridge Hoop Earrings

Missoma jewelry
Courtesy

Shop now: $162; missoma.com

Although Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber alone can convince us of most things, royals like Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton often wear pieces from the London-based brand as well. Markle was spotted as early as 2018 in a signet ring when she and husband Harry visited Sussex, whereas Middleton has a vermeil hoop earring with a rhodochrosite charm on constant rotation.

Open Heart Signet Ring

Missoma jewelry
Courtesy

Shop now: $115; missoma.com

Mini Pyramid Charm Hoop Earrings

Missoma jewelry
Courtesy

Shop now: $110; missoma.com

Missoma doesn't just have earrings; its necklaces, rings, bracelets, and anklets are perfect for all occasions. Nordstrom has a wide selection of all categories to channel your inner A-lister, and we picked out some of our favorite pieces below. Shop styles starting at $110 on Nordstrom.

Small Dome Hoop Earrings

Nordstrom hoops
Courtesy

Shop now: $110; nordstrom.com

Heart Drop Earrings

Nordstrom hoops
Courtesy

Shop now: $115; nordstrom.com

Large Ridge Dome Hoop Earrings

Nordstrom hoops
Courtesy

Shop now: $172; nordstrom.com

Savi Dome Medium Gemstone Hoop Earrings

Nordstrom hoops
Courtesy

Shop now: $175; nordstrom.com

