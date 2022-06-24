Hollywood's 'It' Accessory Makes All Your Outfits Look 10 Times More Posh

Blake Lively, Katie Holmes, and J.Lo are fans.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a style, beauty, and celebrity writer. She has 5 years of experience working in a fast-paced newsroom, covering fashion and beauty, as well as spotlighting celebrity street-style outfits and red carpet looks. She has been strategically covering fashion and beauty shopping content for over 2 years. She can recite all the brands the Hadid sisters and Kate Middleton wear by memory. Eva was originally born in Germany and moved to the United States when she was five. She is fluent in English and German and proficient in Spanish.

Published on June 24, 2022

Celebs in Chain Necklaces
We've all heard the saying: Accessories can make or break an outfit. Frankly, I couldn't agree more; bags, headbands, rings, necklaces, and earrings — these make all the difference between a great outfit and a meh one. And let's be honest: We all want a great one, right? Right.

Celebs in Chain Necklaces
So, it's time to take a lesson from a slew of celebs who've found what I, personally, am deeming the most luxurious-looking accessory around — and before you even ask, no, it doesn't have to break the bank. What is this mysterious "it," you ask? Chunky gold chain necklaces, that's what. Blake Lively recently paired them with her white summer dress; Jennifer Lopez wore them to dress up her casual-leaning jumpsuit; and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is known to play favorites with them year-round.

Pavoi 14-Karat Gold-Plated Curb Paperclip Necklace

Chain Necklace
Shop now: $13; amazon.com

Coach Open-Link Collar Necklace

Chain Necklace
Shop now: $85; nordstrom.com

While we're all for dainty accessories that offer an understated dash of glam, we're really here for big, bold, oversized chain-link necklaces that instantly elevate every outfit you wear them with.

Celebs in Chain Necklaces
Chain necklaces pair well with everything, one reason they're so popular — and hey, we love a versatile accessory when we see one. You can just as easily wear them with a classic white tee as you can with a little black dress, and the effect is all the same: Your outfit is instantly infused with an air of glamor.

Celebs in Chain Necklaces
The other plus of chain link necklaces is that they come in varying degrees of, well, chunky. You can find the style in more subtle paper clip chains like this $38 one from Madewell or if you prefer the "go big or go home" mentality, this ultra-chunky AllSaints pick might just be for you. But regardless of the size you choose, their elevated cool-feel is certain to make all your outfits look 10 times more expensive.

Shop some of our favorite chain necklaces, starting at $13, below.

Madewell Paperclip Chain Necklace

Chain Necklace
Shop now: $38; nordstrom.com

Lilie&White Chunky Chain Necklace

Chain Necklace
Shop now: $18; amazon.com

Reoxvo 18-Karat Gold-Plated Chain Choker Necklace

Chain Necklace
Shop now: $14; amazon.com

Shymi Maggie Paper Clip Chain Necklace

Chain Necklace
Shop now: $95–$120; nordstrom.com

BaubleBar Mixed Link Pavé Chain Necklace

Chain Necklace
Shop now: $54 (Originally $68); nordstrom.com

