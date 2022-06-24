Hollywood's 'It' Accessory Makes All Your Outfits Look 10 Times More Posh

We've all heard the saying: Accessories can make or break an outfit. Frankly, I couldn't agree more; bags, headbands, rings, necklaces, and earrings — these make all the difference between a great outfit and a meh one. And let's be honest: We all want a great one, right? Right.

Getty Images

So, it's time to take a lesson from a slew of celebs who've found what I, personally, am deeming the most luxurious-looking accessory around — and before you even ask, no, it doesn't have to break the bank. What is this mysterious "it," you ask? Chunky gold chain necklaces, that's what. Blake Lively recently paired them with her white summer dress; Jennifer Lopez wore them to dress up her casual-leaning jumpsuit; and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is known to play favorites with them year-round.

Pavoi 14-Karat Gold-Plated Curb Paperclip Necklace

Courtesy

Shop now: $13; amazon.com

Coach Open-Link Collar Necklace

Courtesy

Shop now: $85; nordstrom.com

While we're all for dainty accessories that offer an understated dash of glam, we're really here for big, bold, oversized chain-link necklaces that instantly elevate every outfit you wear them with.

Getty Images

Chain necklaces pair well with everything, one reason they're so popular — and hey, we love a versatile accessory when we see one. You can just as easily wear them with a classic white tee as you can with a little black dress, and the effect is all the same: Your outfit is instantly infused with an air of glamor.

Getty Images

The other plus of chain link necklaces is that they come in varying degrees of, well, chunky. You can find the style in more subtle paper clip chains like this $38 one from Madewell or if you prefer the "go big or go home" mentality, this ultra-chunky AllSaints pick might just be for you. But regardless of the size you choose, their elevated cool-feel is certain to make all your outfits look 10 times more expensive.

Shop some of our favorite chain necklaces, starting at $13, below.

Madewell Paperclip Chain Necklace

Courtesy

Shop now: $38; nordstrom.com

Lilie&White Chunky Chain Necklace

Courtesy

Shop now: $18; amazon.com

Reoxvo 18-Karat Gold-Plated Chain Choker Necklace

Courtesy

Shop now: $14; amazon.com

Shymi Maggie Paper Clip Chain Necklace

Courtesy

Shop now: $95–$120; nordstrom.com

BaubleBar Mixed Link Pavé Chain Necklace

Courtesy

Shop now: $54 (Originally $68); nordstrom.com