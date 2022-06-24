Fashion Hollywood's 'It' Accessory Makes All Your Outfits Look 10 Times More Posh Blake Lively, Katie Holmes, and J.Lo are fans. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a style, beauty, and celebrity writer. She has 5 years of experience working in a fast-paced newsroom, covering fashion and beauty, as well as spotlighting celebrity street-style outfits and red carpet looks. She has been strategically covering fashion and beauty shopping content for over 2 years. She can recite all the brands the Hadid sisters and Kate Middleton wear by memory. Eva was originally born in Germany and moved to the United States when she was five. She is fluent in English and German and proficient in Spanish. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 24, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images We've all heard the saying: Accessories can make or break an outfit. Frankly, I couldn't agree more; bags, headbands, rings, necklaces, and earrings — these make all the difference between a great outfit and a meh one. And let's be honest: We all want a great one, right? Right. Getty Images So, it's time to take a lesson from a slew of celebs who've found what I, personally, am deeming the most luxurious-looking accessory around — and before you even ask, no, it doesn't have to break the bank. What is this mysterious "it," you ask? Chunky gold chain necklaces, that's what. Blake Lively recently paired them with her white summer dress; Jennifer Lopez wore them to dress up her casual-leaning jumpsuit; and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is known to play favorites with them year-round. Pavoi 14-Karat Gold-Plated Curb Paperclip Necklace Courtesy Shop now: $13; amazon.com Coach Open-Link Collar Necklace Courtesy Shop now: $85; nordstrom.com While we're all for dainty accessories that offer an understated dash of glam, we're really here for big, bold, oversized chain-link necklaces that instantly elevate every outfit you wear them with. Getty Images Chain necklaces pair well with everything, one reason they're so popular — and hey, we love a versatile accessory when we see one. You can just as easily wear them with a classic white tee as you can with a little black dress, and the effect is all the same: Your outfit is instantly infused with an air of glamor. Getty Images The other plus of chain link necklaces is that they come in varying degrees of, well, chunky. You can find the style in more subtle paper clip chains like this $38 one from Madewell or if you prefer the "go big or go home" mentality, this ultra-chunky AllSaints pick might just be for you. But regardless of the size you choose, their elevated cool-feel is certain to make all your outfits look 10 times more expensive. Shop some of our favorite chain necklaces, starting at $13, below. Madewell Paperclip Chain Necklace Courtesy Shop now: $38; nordstrom.com Lilie&White Chunky Chain Necklace Courtesy Shop now: $18; amazon.com Reoxvo 18-Karat Gold-Plated Chain Choker Necklace Courtesy Shop now: $14; amazon.com Shymi Maggie Paper Clip Chain Necklace Courtesy Shop now: $95–$120; nordstrom.com BaubleBar Mixed Link Pavé Chain Necklace Courtesy Shop now: $54 (Originally $68); nordstrom.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit