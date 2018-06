Celebrities' Go-To Binge Meals After a Red Carpet Event

21 of 25 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ciara

"I like going to a place called Crustacean in Beverly Hills. I get the garlic noodles and the cracked crab, it’s so good. It’s salty, it’s amazing, seasoned so well. I do like buffet style, So I’ll have an ahi tuna taco for hors d’oeuvres, then I’ll get the shrimp mousse rolls, the garlic noodles, the sauteed broccoli, and the crab out of the shell. I can’t wait to get to this meal!"