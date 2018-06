Celebrities' Favorite Jeans

The actress scores this relaxed-chic look by pairing comfortably faded 7 for All Mankind straight-leg jeans with a flowing Trosman top, Juicy Couture tank, long necklace and heels.BUY JEANS LIKE CAMERON'S 7 for All Mankind, $198; at 7forallmankind.com Get the latest issue of In Style Your Look for only $1.99 with this coupon.