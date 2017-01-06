Celebrities on the Fashion Trends They Thought Would Never Make a Comeback

Trends come and go—and then come back again. It's all a part of fashion's cyclical nature. So if you're a hoarder like me, it's the perfect excuse to hold onto everything. And if you're a celebrity, you're smart enough not to rule anything out during interviews. "I don't hate anything—I'm loath to name trends I hate, because it always comes back to bite you in the ass when you're wearing it the next season," Alexa Chung once told me at an AG dinner, and ain't that the truth.

Still, it's hard not be surprised when something—especially a cringe-y, mortifying fashion something—from your childhood makes an abrupt return to the spotlight. What's even more surprising: When you find yourself for real, as an adult, actually considering the piece. And then that's when you begin to question everything—your personal style, you as a person, life.

Personally, that moment happened for me when Birkenstocks came back, and then again with Tevas (wait a second—am I embarrassed by all the shoes I wore as a child? But I digress). Of course, this happens to stars, too. So we asked them to name the fashion trends they were surprised to see return—though some went as far as calling out ones that should never make a comeback, but, who knows, perhaps that will change, and as Chung so eloquently puts it: it might bite them in the ass.