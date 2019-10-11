The One Rule That Style Icons Always Break

Image zoom Jackson Lee/GC Images

We have a weak spot for shopping celebrity-approved staples and enjoy keeping track of all that comes down the runway. But while we definitely pride ourselves on being the first to adopt trends such as sexy cardigans and shirts with puff sleeves, there's also a quiet internal voice telling us we don't need to wear something just because it's having a moment. After all, plenty of our favorite fashion icons tend to break or ignore the rule of staying on-trend, simply wearing what they like instead of must-have items.

Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lopez have both developed a signature style over the years, keeping certain cuts of jeans and sunglass shapes in their wardrobes no matter what. Amal Clooney and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, like to invest in classics; their simple, tailored dresses and suits are so timeless, we know they'll look just as great 10 years from now as they do today.

Perhaps the key is developing an aesthetic or uniform instead, like sticking with bright colors or stocking up on jeans and sweaters. It's just something to keep in mind ahead of your next shopping trip, and thankfully, there are plenty of examples to leave you feeling inspired.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston has mastered the effortless pairing of a simple T-shirt, jeans, and sneakers (or wedges). Her outfits frequently include her go-to accessory, a scarf.

Jennifer Lopez

If it's body-hugging and shows a bit of skin, J.Lo is all in. We've also noticed the singer embraces metallics and, of course, loves her hoop earrings.

Amal Clooney

Whether she's headed to work or out for a date night, Amal's style is typically structured and feminine. Whether it's with a wide-brim hat or drop earrings, she always manages to bring the glamour.

Kate Middleton

Rather than going with the trendiest pieces, the Duchess of Cambridge is the queen of dress coats, skirt suits, and striped shirts or sweaters. She's also become well known for re-wearing closet staples year after year.

Meghan Markle

Meghan has taken some notes from Kate in the sense that she keeps it classic, but during her trip to Africa, we also realized the royal has a thing for structured wrap dresses.

Michelle Obama

The former First Lady always seems to wow us with her fashion choices. While she often wears bright colors and isn't afraid of embracing statement pieces, her outfits are bold without being over-the-top.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has spent years leaning into quirky style markers such as bodysuits, peek-a-boo bras, and costumes, and yet she still manages to make us turn our heads each time she steps out.

Celine Dion

It might seem like the singer's style has gotten more daring over the years, thanks to her full capes and wetsuits, but Celine has always loved playing around with fashion. Her outfits from 20 years ago included backwards blazers and super-long sleeves.

Angelina Jolie

Angie may bring the drama when she's out on the red carpet, but the star does love an easy, breezy caftan for everyday outings.