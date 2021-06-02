Celebs, Supermodels, and Fashion Editors Agree: This Is the Only Shoe to Wear This Summer
There aren't any hard and fast rules about which shoes are appropriate to wear in the summer. There are only logical no-nos, like you might not want to wear shearling-lined Ugg boots because your feet will sweat (though the Fluff Yeah slides have proven to be a beloved warm-weather shoe). Flats, sandals, and slides are classic summer footwear picks because they're airy, lightweight, and let feet breathe on scorching hot days. But recently, a fourth style has been added to the list, and we'd argue it might be the coolest, most comfortable option yet.
It's hard to pinpoint exactly which celebrity started the trend — one that likely dates back years — but recently, a slew of celebs and models have made a strong case for the summer sneaker, more specifically, the white summer sneaker that'll elevate your favorite breezy dress, skirt, or romper in seconds. And according to an InStyle fashion editor, it also makes your outfits look more expensive.
Emily Ratajkowski has been wearing a variety of cool white kicks with dresses and bike shorts, and if her outfits aren't enough to convince you to invest in a pair (or two) for yourself, we're not sure what will. You'll certainly get plenty of use out of them.
The model recently wore $65 Superga sneakers with a dainty white dress. While you might usually go with sandals or slides, the juxtaposition between the ethereal mini and the sporty footwear made this a winning street-style look. Not to mention, EmRata was prepared to walk all around NYC sans any foot pain because these Supergas are comfy through and through. They're made with a breathable canvas upper, a cushioned footbed, and a rubber outsole that offers traction and durability.
Superga Cotu Sneaker
In the past, Ratajkowski also styled her Supergas with linen trousers and mini skirts — all summer staples that look extra luxe when paired with classic white sneakers.
Chloë Sevigny regularly reaches for her tried-and-true Reebok leather sneakers, sometimes wearing them with socks, sometimes without, but almost always pairing them with a dress. Keds, the classic '90s shoes, have also proven to be a top contender for the season (of course, EmRata is a fan), as have Converse's iconic Chuck Taylors.
The two-second trick — a.k.a. slipping into your favorite white sneakers — will not only make all your summer outfits look cooler and more expensive, but also alleviate any pesky pain you typically associate with warm-weather footwear. You'll actually be able to walk a mile (err, more) in these shoes. And based on what's on our agenda in the coming months, that's just what we all need.
Shop the best celebrity-favorite summer sneakers, below.
Keds Triple Up Platform Sneaker
Reebok Classic Leather Sneaker
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Platform Sneaker
Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker
Shop now: $90; nordstrom.com
Vagabond Zoe Platform Sneaker
Shop now: $110; nordstrom.com
Rag & Bone Army Low Top Sneaker
Shop now: $150 (Originally $250); nordstrom.com
Cole Haan GrandPro Rally Sneaker
Shop now: $100 (Originally $130); nordstrom.com
- So Many Anti-Aging Staples Are Marked Down at Nordstrom Right Now
- Celebs, Supermodels, and Fashion Editors Agree: This Is the Only Shoe to Wear This Summer
- Blake Lively Wore a $7,050 Bag With a Throwback Shoe Trend That's Just $18 on Amazon
- Zodiac Jewelry Is the Personal Fashion Trend That’s That's Everywhere Right Now